Meet Jaafar Jackson: Michael Jackson’s nephew portraying the King of Pop in new film ‘MICHAEL’

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portraying the King of Pop in new film 'MICHAEL'

Lionsgate has finally peeled back the curtain on its much‑buzzed‑about biopic Michael putting Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the driver's seat, as the King of Pop.

The Thursday‑launched teaser captures slipping into his uncle's trademark moves, offering a thrilling glimpse of the transformation in the works. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the picture now targets an April 24, 2026 release in cinemas and IMAX after a series of calendar reshuffles that nudged it from its 2025 slot.

Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson is a singer, dancer and actor and a scion of the Jackson clan. Being Jermaine Jackson's son, he started performing when he was just 12. He broke onto the music scene in 2019 with his debut single Got Me Singing. Now, he's cast as his uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael, which marks his first major acting role.

The teaser for Michael reimagines Jackson's legacy, capturing both his iconic performances and personal journey

The teaser of Michael, the long-awaited biopic chronicling the King of Pop, offers a glimpse into the life and craft of one of music's towering figures. Featuring Michael Jackson's nephew stepping into his uncle's mantle, the teaser faithfully resurrects the dance sequences that defined both his Jackson 5 beginnings and his groundbreaking solo career.

According to the producers, the movie, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, plunges into the arc of Michael Jackson's life, tracing the steps from a child endowed with a superb musical talent to a trailblazing artist whose daring innovations rewrote the rules of entertainment. In their words (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begin..."

While the film dazzles with its on‑stage spectacles, Michael also strives to pull the curtain on the person behind the legend, laying bare the obstacles and triumphs that drove his pursuit of perfection.

The movie's roster features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and a supporting lineup that includes Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate, and Derek Luke. Graham King, John Branca and John McClain are listed as producers, with John Logan credited for the screenplay.

Reportedly, the production added another 22 days of photography in June 2025. The teaser concludes with the line "The tracks are made. The songs are ready," a proclamation that's already igniting a swell of anticipation for a tribute that re‑introduces Michael Jackson's story to a generation.

