Will McDonald's be open on August Bank Holiday 2025? Details explored

McDonald’s Opening Hours on August Bank Holiday 2025 (Image via Getty)

As the August Bank Holiday approaches, many people are preparing for a long weekend of relaxation, shopping, and family outings. On Monday, August 25, 2025, the summer bank holiday will fall, and many are wondering if big-name food spots like McDonald’s will remain open as usual.

One of the most well-known fast food chains in the UK and Ireland, McDonald's, has announced that the majority of its outlets will be open during the bank holiday. With more than 1,400 outlets across the region, customers should have no trouble finding one that is open.

However, since about 80% of these outlets are franchise-based, the exact opening hours will vary from place to place.

McDonald’s bank holiday hours and new menu highlights

McDonald's wants to make sure customers don't show up at their locations and discover they're closed. To prevent this, the company has suggested that customers use the online restaurant locator to check the hours of nearby locations before going.

Most outlets will probably be open for business as usual on the weekend, but there is a chance some could close for a time or alter their opening hours one or two days.

For example, in central London, the Leicester Square McDonald’s will continue to trade from 5 am until 2.45 am daily, including on bank holiday Monday. In Liverpool, the Lord Street branch will operate 24 hours, as will the Cardiff Newport Road outlet. Similarly, Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens restaurant will open from 6 am until midnight.

These timings suggest that city-centre and high-demand branches are likely to maintain extended service hours.

McDonald's added the Big Arch burger to its UK menu. This burger comes with two beef patties, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Big Arch sauce. It costs £7.99 on its own or £9.99 as part of a meal. They also brought back Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Jaffa Cakes McFlurry from previous menus.

Seasonal items like the Fajita Chicken One wrap, Chilli Cheese Bites, and Milky Way McFlurry are now being offered too.

Most McDonald's outlets should be running as usual during the August Bank Holiday of 2025. However, it is still wise to keep an online check on which ones open at what hours.