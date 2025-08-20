Marblehead crash victim GoFundMe raises over $27,000 as community rallies around devastated family

Savannah Gatchell's memorial (Image via Youtube/@cbsboston)

A tragic vehicle collision which ended the life of 13-year-old Savannah Gatchell, has saddened the community of Marblehead, Massachusetts. The crash occurred on Atlantic Avenue around 2:55 am Tuesday when a police report indicated that a 16-year-old boy was driving while impaired.

His name has not been made public due to him being a minor. Reports also state that he was injured in the crash, but he remains hospitalized and has since been arrested.

First responders found a greatly damaged vehicle and Gatchell with life-threatening injuries; emergency responders pronounced her deceased at the crash scene, said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. The accident has rocked the community of Marblehead, where Gatchell was a well-loved eighth grader at Marblehead Public Schools.

"She was always there," said Savannah Gatchell's sister, Alyssa. "Always loving." https://t.co/BUMtNCVbyD — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) August 20, 2025

After witnessing the family’s grief, Hayden Sozanski, a member of the Champlain Park community, launched a GoFundMe campaign for the family. Donations poured in, raising over $27,000 in just days.

According to the campaign’s bio, the funds will be used for memorial and funeral expenses, and donations will also be given to the Gatchell family to help support them during this time of loss.

Savannah was deeply loved by so many. She had a huge heart and always cared for others... Her passing has left her family and friends devastated. No family should have to go through this kind of heartbreak, and we want to come together to support them during this unimaginable time," Sozanski wrote.

Family, friends and School mourn Savannah Gatchell’s loss

In the aftermath of this terrible accident, Savannah’s family talked about her, saying she was a loving, happy girl who touched a lot of people. Her mother, Christine Gatchell, expressed her sorrow by saying:

"She will be deeply missed and loved every day of my life. That was my baby, and it's just really hard for this to all sink in," Christine Gatchell told CBS Boston.

Savannah's sister Alyssa, also spoke of the great loss, saying she was "the best sister" and thanked the community for their overwhelming support over the past few days. Friends and neighbours created a memorial at the crash site with flowers, candles and notes to honour Savannah.

Following Savannah's death, Marblehead Public Schools superintendent John Robidouz, issued a statement calling her death a heartbreaking loss to the community.

He expressed deep sorrow to both the families impacted by this tragic loss and said grief counselors would be present at the Veterans Middle School and Marblehead High School throughout the week for students and staff affected by the tragic death.

As authorities continue their investigation, the tragedy should serve as a warning to all the dangers of search drinking and DUI driving.