Keith Keller GoFundMe raises over $158,000 as community rallies around worker injured in Acrisure Stadium scoreboard accident

A view of the Acrisure Stadium where a worker fell and got injured. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Keith Keller, an employee working at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, fell from the scoreboard on October 25 before the Sunday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers was scheduled to start.

According to Steelers Now, Keller had been placing a remote camera apparatus while on top of the scoreboard. He fell almost 50 feet while installing the system and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Keller, who is a contract worker from Chicago, was brought to the ground through a basket and pulley system after his fall by EMT’s, reported WPXI, as per NBC Chicago. The news outlet also noted that Keller had been installing the cameras for NBC Sports.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department notified the public of the accident, and wrote on social media,

“At approximately 10:00 p.m., Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to Acrisure Stadium for reports of a male worker who had fallen from a height. Arriving first responders learned from other personnel working in the stadium that the male had fallen about 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a mid-level catwalk area.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to support Keller’s medical expenses

Keith Keller’s friend, Bill Brennan launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the injured worker’s family with his medical bills. The campaign’s initial target was $50,000. On receiving an overwhelming response in support of the worker from the community, however, the target was increased to $180,000.

While outlining the need for donations, Keller’s well-wisher wrote on the GoFundMe campaign page,

“Hi, my name is Bill Brennan, and on behalf of a large group of family, friends, and coworkers I’m reaching out to ask for your kindness and support for our dear friend, Keith Keller, who was recently involved in a serious accident on Saturday October 25th in Pittsburgh.”

Brennan also provided an insight into Keller’s health, and recounted that the worker injured his legs, liver and spleen in the accident. He wrote,

“While working in Pittsburgh, he sustained multiple traumatic injuries from a fall while setting up a remote camera system: a lacerated liver, spleen, and shattered both of his legs. While his long-term prognosis is good, he has a very long recovery ahead of him.”

While recounting the expenses that the family has to take care of, Keller’s friend added,

“As you can imagine, the medical expenses and related costs are overwhelming. Even with insurance, there are significant out-of-pocket expenses for treatments, medications, and rehabilitation. Our goal is to raise $50.000 to help relieve some of this financial burden and allow Keith to focus fully on healing.”

A Go Fund Me has been established for Keith Keller, the worker who fell from the Acrisure Stadium scoreboard last weekend, suffering broken legs and a lacerated spleen and liver.https://t.co/81f7PDTkdt — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 29, 2025

Brennan, while urging people to contribute to the fundraiser, remarked,

“If you know Keith and his wife Stephenie you know what great people they are and would be the first in line to help a friend in the same situation…If you are able, Keith and Stephenie would be very grateful and deeply appreciative for any contribution. No matter the amount, every donation will help.”

As of the writing of this article, the campaign has raised $158,890. One of the top donations of $5,000 was made by Michael Crasnick, who has worked in the camera and electrical department for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Lakers and the Grizzlies. Crasnick has also worked as a camera assistant on the series, ALF, as per his IMDb page.