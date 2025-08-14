Karol G to perform at 2025 NFL São Paulo Game Halftime Show

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Winner Karol G, for "Mañana Será Bonito," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Karol G is set to take center stage for the halftime show at YouTube's first-ever exclusive NFL live broadcast, coming from São Paulo's iconic Corinthians Arena this September.

Announced on Thursday (Aug. 14) by YouTube and the NFL, the performance will highlight the "Sounds of Latin America through Gameday Entertainment" during the week 1 showdown between the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5. The famous Grammy-winning star is ready to light up this big event with her well-known lively style, marking a major moment for both Latin music and the NFL's international reach.

Karol G to celebrate Latin culture on global stage at NFL São Paulo halftime show

In a press release, the Colombian singer described this year as incredibly rewarding and said the timing of the opportunity to perform at YouTube's first-ever NFL live broadcast could not be better. She noted that with her new album, Tropicoqueta, she wanted to show the different sides of Latin culture, something she cares about in all her works. She added:

"This year has been truly rewarding, and the timing of this opportunity — to be part of such an important moment like YouTube's first-ever NFL live broadcast — is perfect. With my latest album 'Tropicoqueta,' I set out to represent the many facets of my Latin culture, something I'm incredibly passionate about in everything I do. I’m excited to bring that same energy and pride to this global stage and honored to continue elevating Latin culture on such a monumental platform... I've watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in São Paulo and fans all around the world."

YouTube to stream first-ever exclusive NFL game with Karol G headlining halftime show

The upcoming match between the Chiefs and Chargers will be the NFL's first match streamed exclusively on YouTube, marking a milestone in the platform’s partnership with the league. At the halftime show, Karol G will take the stage. Ana Castela from Brazil will sing the national anthem of Brazil, Hino Nacional Brasileiro, and well-known jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will play the U.S. national anthem.

Angela Courtin, the VP of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at YouTube, called the broadcast "a landmark moment" in their collaboration. She talked about how the event mixed football, music, and the world of creators. She also said that the event, from local creators in São Paulo to a big name like Karol G, shows a dream where live sports and entertainment are increasingly global and interconnected. In her words:

"This broadcast is a landmark moment in our partnership with the NFL, where the worlds of football, music and creators will powerfully collide. From the real-life manifestation of our creator community in São Paulo to a global icon like Karol G taking the stage at halftime, this partnership with the NFL is a testament to our shared vision. It’s about more than just a game; it’s a statement that the future of live sports and entertainment is global and connected."

NFL's Tim Tubito emphasizes local culture in São Paulo halftime show with Karol G

Tim Tubito, the NFL's senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, made clear that their goal is to catch the thrill and spirit of the NFL while respecting local customs and traditions. He talked about their choice of booking Karol G, saying it not only fires up fans in South America but also hits a note worldwide.

"With our passionate fan base in Brazil and beyond, we collaborated closely with YouTube to connect with the broader Latin Pop audience through a globally recognized artist," Tubito said, noting it as a time fans should not skip. In his words:

"Our goal is to highlight the excitement and Americana of the NFL, but do this thoughtfully in a way that plays to local cultures, practices and traditions... Booking Karol G not only excites our fans and pays homage to their culture in South America, but has an impact on a global scale. We hope all of our fans are ready for a historic celebration."

The Week 1 match will stream for free on YouTube on Sept. 5. It starts with YouTube's pre-game show at 7 p.m. ET and the game begins at 8 p.m. ET.

