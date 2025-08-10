Why was Kanye West’s YEEZY store shut down? Rapper’s fashion website reportedly back online with reduced prices

Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Shut Down by Shopify

Shopify shut down Kanye West's YEEZY online store this week. The e-commerce platform took this step because the site broke its rules. The store sold T-shirts with swastikas, which many people and groups spoke out against. Someone from Shopify said the store didn't follow "real business practices." This broke the platform's rules.

Ye’s YEEZY online store is back online after being down earlier this year, featuring Yeezy Slides priced at $20.



The most expensive item in the store costs just $100 pic.twitter.com/N3OIahNxC1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 9, 2025

The website, which Shopify's systems run, stopped working on Tuesday morning. The YEEZY site gained attention again after an ad aired during the Super Bowl in select local TV markets. West filmed the 30-second video on his phone in a dentist's office. It told people to visit the YEEZY website. The ad didn't appear nationwide.

Fox, which showed the game on TV, didn't say anything about the ad playing. Shopify let the sale of swastika-covered items go on for more than a day before stepping in, which led groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to speak out against it. The ADL pointed out that the swastika has ties to Nazi Germany's past and still has links to anti-Jewish feelings and white power beliefs.

YEEZY store returns with lower prices after controversy and professional fallout

The store's controversy happened at the same time as West posted antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic content on his X account, which has over 32 million followers. X put limits on several of these posts under its rules, making it harder for other users to share, like, or comment on them. West said he was logging out of X on Sunday, thanking Elon Musk for letting him speak his mind. Because of what West said and the items he sold 33&West, a talent agency in Los Angeles, cut ties with him.

“Effective immediately, I am no longer representing Ye (f/k/a Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33&West can stand for,” agent Daniel McCartney posted on his Instagram account.

Big talent agency CAA had already dropped West in 2022 after he allegedly made antisemitic comments before. Even though it closed down, the YEEZY online shop has come back with a fresh lineup of products. Right now, you can find things like YEEZY Slides for $20, and other clothes, with the priciest item going for $100. This shows a big change from how YEEZY used to price its stuff, which was way more expensive.

The relaunch of the store follows a period of controversy and professional fallout for West, whose past remarks and actions have led to the termination of partnerships across music, fashion, and business sectors. The recent reactivation of the YEEZY site presents a scaled-back approach, featuring fewer products and significantly reduced prices.