Jen Pawol set to become MLB's first female umpire

Jen Pawol during a spring training game in 2025 (Image via Getty)

Major League Baseball just announced that the 48-year-old Jen Pawol will be the league’s first female umpire as she gets ready to work on field during the Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves games on August 9 and August 10.

Pawol will be working the bases on Saturday, August 9 for the doubleheader at Truist Park, and on Sunday, August 10, she will be calling balls and strikes behind the plate, according to People Magazine which reported on MLB’s notification to the Associated Press.

While announcing that Pawol will become MLB’s first female umpire, Robert D. Manfred, Jr., the Commissioner of Baseball, said,

“This historic accomplishment in baseball is a reflection of Jen’s hard work, dedication and love of the game. She has earned this opportunity, and we are proud of the strong example she has set, particularly for all the women and young girls who aspire to roles on the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my congratulations to Jen and her family on this milestone.”

While congratulating Pawol, the MLB Umpire’s Association upheld the move as trailblazing for the entry of women in more on-field roles, and said,

“This moment represents more than a personal milestone for Jen; it is a groundbreaking step for our profession and for the continued advancement of women in sports. Jen’s achievement is a testament to her skill, dedication, and perseverance. We are proud to stand with Jen as she breaks this barrier, and we look forward to welcoming more women into the umpiring profession.”

Jen Pawol’s career, explored

The 48-year-old Jen Pawol, a New Jersey native, attended Hofstra University on a softball scholarship, becoming a three-time all-conference pick, as per The Guardian. She was also on the USA Baseball women’s national team during the 2001 season, noted the publication.

After getting her Masters degree and while pursuing a teacher certification course, Pawol said that she was itching to get back into professional sports and saw umpiring as an opportunity to do just that, according to The Guardian.

Pawol subsequently umpired for the NCAA softball from 2010 to 2016, and in 2015, attended a MLB umpire tryout camp in 2015, noted People Magazine. She was offered a chance to attend the Umpire Training Academy at Vero Beach, Florida, as per the news outlet.

Pawol then umpired for the Florida Complex League, which was then known as Gulf Coast League in 2016, noted MLB.com.

At the time, Pawol, according to MiLB.com, said,

“For me, personally, I just love doing the job. I’m passionate about it, and it's just part of who I am.”

While addressing the fact that she was one of six female umpires to have worked in Minor League games, Pawol told MiLB.com,

“I can control my hustle, my calls, my professionalism. But gender and color and things like that, no one can control those. I can see why people are talking about it, asking those questions, because of the rarity of women being involved. I'm just hoping it might inspire more girls and women to get involved. It's so much fun, and the men I've met in both Major and Minor League Baseball have been so wonderful and friendly.”

Earlier in 2024, Pawol became the second woman after Ria Cortesio to umpire a Spring Training game.