Jelly Roll Alleges He Was Judged by His Past at Louis Vuitton Store in Sydney

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 02: Jelly Roll performs on stage at Strummingbird Festival on November 02, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll's latest shopping trip in Sydney went sideways. Right after playing several shows across Australia, the musician posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 5, that staff at a local Louis Vuitton store in the city made him feel unwelcome. His honest take quickly caught fire online, sparking reactions from followers who were bummed by how things played out overseas.

Jelly Roll says he was treated suspiciously at a Louis Vuitton store in Sydney, comparing it to his past experiences as a former convict

Recently, country singer Jelly Roll claimed he was treated with suspicion in one of the Louis Vuitton outlets in Sydney, insinuating that the employees regarded him and his group as thieves. The artist posted a video in front of the shop, saying that he could not feel so judged about his appearance since his troubled teenage years. He can be heard saying:

"Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place. I have never been looked at more like a crim - Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad, I was an actual criminal this bad."

Jelly Roll is famous for delivering his openness in his past life by describing his contact with the criminal justice system in terms of several arrests in drug related cases and a brief prison stint in aggravated robbery as a 16 year old teenager. After his initial problems with the law, the Grammy-nominated musician has returned to his life and his career and has achieved mainstream success and, at last, has been cleared to travel overseas.

His experience of prison to fame has frequently influenced the way people view him, which he has never been afraid to talk about openly. Louis Vuitton has not issued a statement on the reported incident in Sydney.

