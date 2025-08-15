Star footballer Jadon Sancho gets Saweetie's middle name tattooed behind left ear

Jadon Sancho and Saweetie dating rumors explained (Image via Getty)

Rumors surrounding the personal life of Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho intensified recently following reports that he has inked a tattoo of rapper Saweetie’s middle name, “Qiava,” behind his left ear. The pair, who have been linked since early this year, reportedly visited a Santa Monica tattoo studio, prompting renewed speculation that they are in a relationship.

Reports say the footballer stopped by The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio in California to get a tattoo with Saweetie’s middle name. Photos from the studio’s social media appear to showcase the fresh ink. This has sparked plenty of chatter online since Sancho appears to have replaced a previous tattoo that read “her only” with a floral design.

While neither person has confirmed anything, the new tattoo has sparked speculation about a possible close relationship between Sancho and Saweetie.

Soccer star Jadon Sancho got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s middle name, Saweetie, behind his ear pic.twitter.com/wDxuM1Q4AI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 14, 2025

Fans think the Sancho and Saweetie romance is becoming more obvious

In January, Saweetie was spotted attending Chelsea’s match against AFC Bournemouth, a public appearance that generated speculation about her interest in European football and, more specifically, Sancho.

Adding to the speculation, Sancho was photographed holding a phone during a post-match celebration where Saweetie appeared to be his screen image, giving rise to further discussion about the nature of their relationship.

Many supporters believe that recent public sightings and subtle personal details—like Sancho’s tattoo and phone wallpaper—are clear signs that the pair are more than just friends.

As Saweetie stays silent on rumors, Sancho’s career remains up in the air

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, gained fame through her hit songs and her latest EP release titled “Hella Pressure.” She hasn’t addressed the rumors about her relationships.

In the past, when questioned about her dating life, she shared how some past situations took her focus away, but pointed out that those experiences taught her important lessons.

"When I reflect on certain points in my career, I did allow myself to get slightly distracted," Saweetie told InStyle about her dating history. "But I'm thankful for those lessons because they've made me wiser."

Sancho’s place at Manchester United keeps sparking conversations. After playing on loan at Chelsea last season, reports say he might leave Old Trafford as clubs like Roma and Juventus show interest.

Roma is looking to arrange a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, but United seems to prefer to sell. With just a year left on his current contract and the club having the choice to extend it for another year, what happens next for Sancho is still unclear.

Neither Sancho nor Saweetie has commented on the recent tattoo story, and they haven’t addressed where their relationship stands right now.