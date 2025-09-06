Is the Zac Efron x Prada Saturday Night Fever disco-inspired line real? Viral picture debunked

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Zac Efron attends "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

A recent photo of actor Zac Efron had been going viral, in which he could be seen in a collaboration with Prada. The actor's face looked red and his lips looked swollen in the photo. The photo soon began getting circulated across social media and gained massive attention. The original post even gained about 28K likes.

It ended up causing confusion amongst netizens, many of whom commented, considering that the collab, seemingly for a disco-inspired line, was real. However, a lot of netizens knew that it was not authentic. A user named Stacey Nicole commented,

"The amount of people who think this is real 😂."

Zac Efron x Prada drop their disco-inspired ‘Saturday Night Fever’ line..🪩✔️ Posted by The Celeb Talk Girl on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

To clarify the same, the photo and the apparent collaboration are not real. The post was originally uploaded on Facebook by a page with the username "The Celeb Talk Girl". The bio of the page says:

"Pop culture chaos, celebrity tea, parodies, and just the right amount of satire. All content is for entertainment and fair use purposes only. Please don’t take it too seriously. Cha-cha-cha!"

The bio of the page suggests that it makes satirical content, (Photo via Facebook/The Celeb Talk Girl)

This proves that the information provided on the post was fake. This fake post surfaced a few months after a photo of him appeared on social media, in which his face was red and he had swollen lips, just like the latest one. The previous post was debunked as a fake post, too.

Starla Baskett, Zac Efron's mother apparently wanted him on Dancing with the Stars

Zac Efron had been in the news lately for several reasons. One of the latest ones is his brother Dylan Efron's interview with People. Dylan told the outlet in an exclusive conversation that their mother, Starla, really wanted Zac to compete on Dancing With The Stars years back.

He told the outlet,

"My mom, her dream was Zac doing the show 20 years ago. So I'm really excited for my mom to be there... But also, my dad and my little brother and little sister, It's gonna make me tear up to see them in the stands."

This conversation came shortly after Dylan Efron was announced as a part of the cast of Dancing With The Stars, along with Daniella Karagach.

In separate news about Zac, earlier this year, it was confirmed that he reunited with Priyanka Chopra for a comedy movie. According to The Statesman, dated April 2025, no title for the movie has been decided as of now. The outlet revealed that the rest of the cast included Regina Hall, Billy Eichner, and Jimmy Tatro.

No additional information about the upcoming film, such as release dates, could be found currently. The last time Zac and Priyanka worked together on a movie was the 2017 movie Baywatch. Meanwhile, as of now, Zac's last movie, A Family Affair, was released in June 2024.

As far as the photo of Zac Efron in an apparent collaboration with Prada is concerned, it is completely fake and must be debunked.