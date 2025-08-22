Is Ryan Dobson adopted? What we know about James Dobson’s children as Focus on Family founder dies

Dr. James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family and now a radio talk show host, speaks and prays at The Response a day-long "call to prayer for a nation in crisis." (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dr. James Dobson, the influential leader and founder of Focus on the Family, passed away on August 21, 2025, at the age of 89. Well-known for influencing Christian views on marriage, parenting, and family values for decades, Dobson leaves an enduring legacy and two children, Danae Dobson and Ryan Dobson, who have followed in his footsteps.

Ryan Dobson is the adopted child of James Dobson. In interviews, Ryan has talked about his birth mother, who was a teenager when he was born, and how his adoption influenced his life and ministry.

Ryan has expressed how grateful he is for his upbringing and has often communicated that being raised in the Dobson home had its advantages over living under the public eye.

"I’m adopted. My birth mom was seventeen. She had to drop out of high school. I’m pretty sure she knew she had made a mistake. So we don’t need to heap that on," he said in an interview with New Commandment.

Ryan Dobson has spent a lot of his career in both media and ministry aimed at younger generations. Ryan served as Vice President of Broadcast for Family Talk, and he and his father created Building a Family Legacy film series. He is also an author and public speaker who speaks frequently on cultural issues, parenting and men’s ministry.

Following James Dobson's death, Ryan posted on Instagram, where he wrote:

"My dad, Dr. James Dobson, has gone home to be with the Lord. I’m walking through the kind of grief that words can’t quite reach. But even in the middle of it, I keep returning to this verse: “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” —John 3:17. That was my dad’s heart."

Inside James Dobson’s legacy and the life of his daughter, Danae Dobson

James Dobson's daughter, Danae Dobson, is a popular Christian author and speaker who started writing when she was quite young. When she was only 12 years old, she published her first children's book, Woof! A Bedtime Story About A Dog.

According to a report by Ambassador Speakers, in total, Danae has authored more than 20 books, including a popular series for children and a series of inspirational books for young women. Danae has a heart for ministry and often shares about God through conferences, church hosting events, and media appearances.

In 1977, James Dobson started Focus on the Family with a desire to strengthen marriages and provide parents with Biblical principles to raise their children.

Today we remember a hero of the faith. Our Founder, Dr. James C. Dobson, passed away this morning. Although we're sorrowful over this loss, we are thankful for his legacy of family ministry that will live on for future generations, and rejoice that he is now in the presence of… pic.twitter.com/H8sSsXssos — Focus on the Family (@FocusFamily) August 21, 2025

The ministry grew into a worldwide phenomenon, with radio broadcasts, magazines, and resources received in millions of homes. Dobson relinquished his CEO role in 2003 and, in time, began the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute which continues to be active today.

In addition to being career-focused, Dobson was a family man, and he was always vocal about the fact that no amount of success in your career will ever outrank being in your children's lives.