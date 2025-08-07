Is Busta Rhymes facing a shake-down? Rapper denies assault allegations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Rapper Busta Rhymes is firing back after being hit with a lawsuit by his former assistant, Dashiel Gables, who has accused him of physical assault and fostering a toxic work environment. In the court papers, Gables has shared that the 53-year-old star, whose real name is Trevor Smith, hit him in the face in January for talking on the phone.

The lawsuit, filed this week, alleges that Rhymes assaulted, committed battery, wage and hour violations, and caused emotional distress. Rhymes has denied these claims, calling them as nothing more than an "attempted shake-down."

Busta Rhymes denies abuse claims by ex-assistant, calling them false and retaliatory

Busta Rhymes has denied the allegations made by his old assistant, Dashiel Gables. He says the claims are not true and are just an attempt to get money from him after he lost his job. Gables, who started to work for Rhymes in 2024 for $200 a day, has alleged that he was often yelled at, spat on, made to work too much without extra pay, and had to work 18-hour days.

The lawsuit is about an event from January 2025. Gables has claimed that Rhymes hit him twice during an argument at the rapper's residence after Gables declined a call from his daughter. Gables went to the hospital, made a police report, and Rhymes faced three assault charges. Gables has also alleged that this damaged his reputation and led to him being "frozen out" of the hip-hop industry.

Rhymes has said that he is preparing a countersuit to expose the claims as baseless. Gables plans to speak out at a press meet in Brooklyn on Thursday, as per TMZ. The rapper was also previously convicted of assault and DUI in 2008 and arrested in 2015.

