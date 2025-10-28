Is Bill Skarsgard set to play The Joker in upcoming Batman film 'The Brave and The Bold'? Viral tweet debunked

Viral tweet about Bill Skarsgard playing Joker in the new Batman film is debunked. (Image by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

A recent viral post on X claimed Bill Skarsgard, noted for his role as Pennywise the dancing clown in Stephen King's IT, will play a different 'Joker', this time in the upcoming Batman movie, The Brave and The Bold.

The X account, @DiscussingFish, which made the post, wrote in the caption:

"Bill Skarsgård is in talks to play The Joker in 'THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD.'"

Bill Skarsgård is in talks to play The Joker in 'THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD.'



(Source: https://t.co/TctqOHRqLf) pic.twitter.com/yto4jfAABR — DiscussingFish (@DiscussingFish) October 27, 2025

Initially, some fans believed the post and were hyped about Bill to play Joker in the new Batman project. However, netizens soon started taking notice of @DiscussingFish's bio on X, which has clearly stated it's a "parody" account.

The account used the same logo as the popular pop culture page, Discussing Film, which has over 2.5 million followers. Thus, it can be concluded that the viral tweet about Bill Skarsgard playing Joker in The Brave and The Bold is fake.

@DiscussingFish chose Bill for the satirical post, likely because the actor's previous roles in antagonistic portrayals could be the convincing factor for fans.

Moreover, casting for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

Bill Skarsgard is not confirmed to be Andy Muschietti's villain this time around

Andy Muschietti, who directed the 2023 film The Flash within the DC universe and is set to direct The Brave and The Bold, has previous ties with Bill Skarsgard. Muschietti directed the horror mysteries It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019), in which Bill was the villainous clown with an unsettling grin, terrorizing the kids in the fictional town of Derry.

Bill's Pennywise has since been one of the iconic horror characters in Hollywood, aside from Halloween's Michael Myers, The Shining twins, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees, and The Conjuring's Annabelle and Valak, the evil nun.

The Hemlock Grove star's ability to play the part of someone between a villain and a morally gray character might have contributed to the idea that he would be fitting as Batman's archnemesis.

Bill Skarsgard also expressed a brief interest in playing Joker in the past. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast from December 2024, Bill shared that Batman was his superhero growing up.

The actor mentioned The Brave and The Bold and Andy Muschietti. When Josh asked Bill who he would choose to play between Batman and the Joker, the actor replied:

"Maybe both. I can be sort of a schizophrenic."

Bill said he could be a "cool Joker" as he probably could channel that personality. He added:

"I think that would be pretty sick."

Bill also named the late Heath Ledger, who played the villain in Christopher Nolan's Batman franchise, as his favorite Joker of all time.

The Brave and The Bold was first announced in 2023. However, there has been no news about its filming and production so far. In an October interview with Variety, Andy Muschietti told the outlet they have to wait for a few more months to disclose information about the project.