Is Arjen Robben dead? Viral death hoax claim debunked amid online concern

Arjen Robben has now started playing padel after retiring from football around four years ago (Image via Getty)

Former footballer Arjen Robben has been trending ever since the reports of his death went viral on different platforms. Notably, the rumors claimed that Robben passed away after struggling with chronic respiratory illness, and his family confirmed the same.

According to Naija News, the claims started creating headlines on September 15, 2025, with certain social media posts using the word “R.I.P.” As per the outlet, the rumors started from a Facebook page.

However, the news is not true since Arjen Robben’s family members have not announced anything related to his death. Moreover, Arjen is alive and has been living in the Netherlands following his retirement around four years ago.

While the reports of his demise were going viral, netizens expressed their concern as they took to the comments section of Arjen’s recent Instagram posts. People were spotted questioning whether he was dead, along with some others clarifying that the rumors were fake.

Although Robben has not responded to the rumors or the comments in his social media posts, a user on X (formerly Twitter) requested Grok to confirm whether the news was true. The AI chatbot replied by writing:

“No credible sources confirm the death of Arjen Robben (assuming that’s who you mean by “Arjun Ruben”). Recent rumors appear to be hoaxes, as verified by sites like Naija News and Mediamass.”

Arjen Robben has started playing another game after football

As mentioned, the Bedum, Netherlands native retired from football back in 2021. However, he is now taking an interest in another game called padel, as stated by Goal.

Arjen’s arrival in the world of padel is inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, another former footballer, who contributed to the game’s popularity in Sweden.

“I think I can do the same in Netherlands. I used to play three times a week in Germany. I don’t take myself too seriously. I started with low expectations. But I fought, gave it all on the court, and got as many points as I could”, Robben said.

The Goal also reported that Arjen Robben has already participated in the FIP Bronze Tournament with his partner, Werner Lootsma. The competition was organized in Westerbork, Netherlands, and both of them reached the main draw, eventually bowing out at one point.

Furthermore, the opposite team, which included Sten Richters and Thijs Roper, has praised Arjen’s skills in the game. The duo even mentioned that Robben is the best footballer that they have witnessed participating in a sport that is slowly becoming famous among the general public.

Arjen Robben built a huge fan base for his skills as a winger. He has won multiple trophies in Germany and participated in multiple football tournaments like the UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cup.