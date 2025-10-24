Is Adam Kinzinger married? White House official Steven Cheung claims former Illinois rep posted half-naked photos on Grindr

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivers remarks during the fifth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

On Thursday, October 23, Steven Cheung shared a collage with screenshots of a half-naked picture of a man which he claims to be Adam Kinzinger's on X.

Alongside the photo was another one of a bicep, with a tattoo that matched the one Kinzinger had, as visible in other pictures. Below these pictures was a phrase reading:

"Adam Kinzinger loves showng off his tattoo on GRINDR"

The White House communications director captioned the collage: "Literally you"

While the authenticity of these pictures are yet to be confirmed, they have raised questions about Adam Kinzinger's sexuality and the status of his marriage on the internet.

A Rockford Register Star article (published in February 2020) reports that the Congressman tied the knot with Sofia Boza-Holman in the courtyard of a Guatemalan monastery.

Following the wedding ceremony, Kinzinger also issued a new release announcing his marriage to public, writing:

"It’s official: I am one very lucky man to now have such an incredible woman as my wife. Sofia and I feel incredibly blessed to have the love and support of so many over this past week, and we know God was at the center of it all."

Adam Kinzinger also thanked his "constituents, neighbors, family, and friends" for their well wishes in his release.

Per the media outlet, Boza-Holman was the press secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at the time of their wedding.

Cheung's explicitly-suggestive tweet about Adam Kinzinger appears as the lastest installation in their online exchange, which started when Kinzinger criticized Cheung for proceeding with the White House ballroom project.

Cheung fired back at the ex-congressman, writing:

"The ballroom is going to look so spectacular. Even your simple and dumb *ss will want to go."

In response to him, Kinzinger mocked the communications director's zoomed-in picture.

The final tweet led to Cheung posting half-naked pictures claiming they were allegedly Adam's.

​

Steven Cheung criticized the Nobel Committee over Trump not getting the Nobel Peace award

President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.



He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.



The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. https://t.co/dwCEWjE0GE — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 10, 2025

Steven Cheung's online back-and-forth with Adam Kinzinger comes weeks after the communications director criticized the Nobel Committee of placing "politics over peace".

Cheung retweeted the Committee's announcement of awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace prize to Maria Corina Machado instead of Trump on October 10.

In its caption, he suggested that Trump, who has "the heart of a humanitarian," was the rightful owner of the award, and would continue "making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives," regardless of whether or not he got it.

While Trump might not have won the Nobel Peace prize this year, other US presidents who have received the honor in past include Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Woodrow Wilson, and Theodore Roosevelt.