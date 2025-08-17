“I will not be silenced”- Sara Rivers responds to the judge dismissing 21 out of 22 claims in the lawsuit against Diddy

Charges against Diddy in Sara Rivers' lawsuit have been dismissed (Image via Getty)

Sara Rivers has recently responded after the court ordered the dismissal of 21 of 22 allegations made by Rivers against the rapper. Notably, the accusations are associated with a lawsuit filed by Sara in February this year, alleging that she was s*xually harassed by Diddy and had to work in uncomfortable conditions, as per People magazine.

The Art of Dialogue obtained a video of Sara Rivers on August 16, 2025, where she referred to how the court dismissed the allegations against Diddy. She further stated:

“This fight was never about headlines. It’s about truth, accountability, and justice for me, and for every other survivor that has been told that they should just give up. I will not be silenced and I will not be intimidated, and I will see this thing through.”

The singer and actress expressed gratitude to all those who have been supporting her. She ended by saying:

“The journey continues. Oh, and don’t think. Because y’all got all that unlimited amount of baby oil that y’all gonna slide through this. Come on now. And for those that have been trying to defame me with those false stories, the truth will be coming. Best believe that.”

Meanwhile, Diddy or his legal team has not shared any response to the video of Sara, as of this writing.

Multiple charges against Diddy dismissed: Sara Rivers lawsuit and other details explained

The allegations mentioned in Sara’s lawsuit in February 2025 date back to the time when Sara was a part of the reality series Making the Band, which also led to the formation of Da Band.

According to USA Today, the verdict in the legal issue came out on August 14, 2025, where the judge ordered that the allegations related to racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, and false imprisonment had to be dismissed. However, the charge that remains is the violation of the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

Furthermore, Sara Rivers can file another lawsuit for the one particular charge that has not been dismissed. However, she won’t be able to do the same for the other allegations on which Diddy has been acquitted. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement from Diddy’s attorney, Erica Wolff, who responded to the court’s decision to dismiss the charges by saying:

“From the outset, we have said these claims were meritless, time-barred, and legally deficient. The Court agreed, finding no legal basis to allow them to proceed.”

Back on July 2, 2025, Diddy was found not guilty on charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering. The verdict was given by the jury members after a lengthy trial that went for two months, with multiple people associated with the artist appearing at the court to testify against him.

According to USA Today, Diddy was ordered to be taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and while his attorneys tried their best to get him released on bail, the request was dismissed by the court.

Diddy was originally arrested in September 2024, around six months after the authorities conducted a raid at his properties in Miami and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Diddy’s sentencing is scheduled for October this year.