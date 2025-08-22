"I ain't Chris, motherf**ka!" - Tony Rock tells an audience member to sit down when he jokingly gets ready to fight him

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 2016: Standup comedian Tony Rock performing in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Comedian Tony Rock brought up his brother, Chris Rock, while interacting with attendees of his recent stand-up comedy show. In a video clip from Rock's show (posted on X by @ArtOfDialogue_), the comedian asked a man sitting in the audience about the reason behind their plan to see him.

After the man told Tony Rock it was his wife's birthday, he introduced several other family members of his at the show to the comedian. Rock then jokingly asked him, "What you want, a fight, motherf**ka?"

A man attempts to press Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, on stage as if he wants to fight, but Tony Rock puts him in his place.



"Sit your ass down, I'm not Chris, motherf**ka!"

The man then sportingly responded by getting up and taking off his glasses, seemingly prepared to fight when Tony said:

"You better sit your a** down, I ain't Chris, motherf**ka!"

As the crowd cheered loudly at the joke (rooted in Will Smith's slapping Chris Rock in 2022), Tony Rock high-fived his front-row audience.

For the unversed, Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Ceremony. Per Vanity Fair, the comedian made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on the Oscar stage, calling her "G.I. Jane" because of her closely cropped hair.

As soon as the joke was delivered, Will Smith walked up to the stage, slapped Chris across his face, and shouted at him, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth."

Seemingly stunned by the slap, Rock said, "Wow, dude! It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke," before he went on to present the award for the best documentary to Questlove, the director of Summer of Soul.

Tony Rock spoke about getting back at Will Smith over the Oscar slap in another stand-up show

This isn't the first time Tony Rock has addressed Will Smith's 2022 slap in his stand-up sets. The last time Rock did that was four months ago, in March 2025.

Complex reports that Rock performed at a Funny Bone event in Virginia Beach in March, where the comedian brought up the slap. Speaking about the things that were on his to-do list, he said:

"I have to get Will Smith. Oh yeah. Y'all thought that sh*t was f**king over? That sh*t ain't f**king over. I'm just laying low right now... The Oscars right around the corner, we ain't forget. Motherf**ker f**king hit my brother. Don't nobody hit my brother but me. And even I got to clear that shit with mommy first."

As the joke earned a hearty laugh from his audience, Tony Rock went on to recall meeting his brother, Chris Rock, two days after the incident. Joking about their conversation next, Rock compared his brother to a "f**king lawn jockey" as he took Smith's slap without reaction on the Oscars stage, adding:

"If I was there, the Oscars would have to go to a commercial and never came back."

In June 2025, Will Smith himself addressed the slap on BBC's 1Xtra show, sharing that the incident led him to get banned from the Oscars for 10 years. Per the singer-actor, it allowed him to reflect on his actions, which were described by him as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."