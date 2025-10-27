How many times was Adrian Peterson arrested? What we know amid former Vikings star’s DWI, unlawful weapons charge arrest

Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Adrian Peterson, a former NFL running back and 2012 MVP was arrested again in Sugar Land, Texas on Sunday, October 26, 2025 continuing his pattern of recent legal incidents.

The 40 year old Peterson was booked on a DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge as well as carrying a weapon unlawfully, according to records from the Fort Bend County jail.

Authorities stated that Peterson was apprehended at around 9:30 am local time after Sugar Land police located him. This is his second DWI arrest in 2025 after being arrested earlier this year, back in April.

Minnesota Vikings: Legendary running back Adrian Peterson was ARRESTED over the weekend on multiple charges of DWI and charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon!

📡 What We Know: Peterson was booked on a charge of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. This is… pic.twitter.com/iaE7k9QcO4 — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) October 27, 2025

First DWI arrest of 2025 for Peterson came on April 25, hours after he had departed the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 NFL Draft party at US Bank Stadium. He was supposedly driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. According to the police report, he was also under the influence of substance.

Peterson’s legal history goes back over a decade beyond his recent DWI cases. In 2014, he was indicted for recklessly injuring a child after trying to discipline his four year old son with a switch.

Peterson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault was fined and received probation, all of which resulted in his suspension from the NFL for the remainder of that season.

More about Adrian Peterson's financial and relationship troubles

The ex-star has experienced financial difficulties as well. He was sued in 2016 for failing to pay a loan and in December 2024, it was reported that Texas law enforcement issued arrest warrants after he allegedly failed to appear in two different child support cases in court.

Peterson again drew attention in 2022 after he was detained for domestic violence when he and his spouse had a physical altercation on a flight traveling to Los Angeles International Airport. The case was dismissed when Peterson completed 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol related counseling sessions.

Adrian Peterson also participated in a viral physical confrontation at a poker game in mid-2025 which resulted in an agreement for a sanctioned boxing match between the two men involved.

Adrian Peterson’s wife, Ashley, posted a statement on Instagram about her husband’s arrest, saying in part:



“At no point did Adrian hit or strike me." https://t.co/jxmMTpZuY4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 16, 2022

Regardless of his prior off the field distractions, Peterson continues to have a substantial resume regarding his on field accomplishments. Over his 15 seasons in the NFL, Peterson gained 14,918 rushing yards, giving him the fifth position on the all time rushing yard list.

Peterson also had a remarkable comeback year in 2012, after tearing his ACL, during which he won the NFL MVP.

Nevertheless, the number of arrests has begun to overshadow his football career more and more. Two DWIs in one calendar year, plus earlier incidents involving both violence and financial disputes, put Peterson in a position where many are wondering about his general welfare.