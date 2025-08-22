How many people died at Pulse Nightclub? Remembering tragedy as Florida removes rainbow crosswalk honoring victims

The city of Nuremberg inaugurated a new rainbow crosswalk (Image via Getty)

A rainbow crosswalk painted to honor victims who died at Pulse Nightclub, a gay club in Orlando, Florida, has been removed by the state's Department of Transportation. According to USA Today, the move comes amid the efforts by the Donald Trump administration to remove street art with "political messages."

For those unfamiliar, on June 12, 2016, during a Latin Night celebration, 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire at Pulse, killing 49 people and leaving 52 wounded at the nightclub. Mateen was later shot dead by the Orlando Police officers after a three-hour standoff.

On July 1, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to 50 states, giving them 50 days to review their intersections and crosswalks as part of a "nationwide roadway safety initiative."

"Roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork. Today I am calling on governors in every state to ensure that roadways, intersections, and crosswalks are kept free of distractions. Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities to take our eye off the ball. USDOT stands ready to help communities across the country make their roads safer and easier to navigate," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on June 30, the Florida Department of Transportation released a memo stating that automated vehicle technologies rely heavily on consistent traffic control devices. Therefore, the standardization of pavement surface marketing is important to ensure the "overall effectiveness of automated vehicle operation."

"Non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly contribute to traffic safety or control can lead to distractions or misunderstandings, jeopardizing both driver and pedestrian safety," they added.

According to USA Today, the memo, which applies to "crosswalks, bicycle symbols and other pavement surface art," also stated that if local agencies failed to comply, state funding could be withheld from them.

Orlando mayor feels "devastated" by removal of rainbow crosswalk honoring Pulse Nightclub victims

We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue. But we know that while this crosswalk has been removed, Orlando's commitment to honoring the 49 can never be erased. pic.twitter.com/4LdXvLUiom — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 21, 2025

In a statement released on August 21 on his X handle, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer stated that he's "devastated" by the removal of the rainbow crosswalk, calling it a "cruel political act."

"We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue. This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation's largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data or discussion, is a cruel political act," he wrote.

He stated that the City of Orlando's safety crosswalks were installed with state approval and met national safety standards. He added that, in fact, these crosswalks were installed by the state itself.

"This crosswalk not only enhanced safety and visibility for the large number of pedestrians visiting the memorial, it also served as a visual reminder of Orlando's commitment to honor the 49 lives taken. While this crosswalk has been removed, our community's commitment to honoring the 49 can never be erased," he added.

Reacting to the criticism, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also took to X on August 21, 2025, stating:

"We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes."

Ron's response was to a video made by State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith, who appeared to be standing in front of the repainted crosswalk in the video.

"I cannot believe that the [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis administration has engaged in this hostile act against the city of Orlando," he said.

The move from the Florida Department of Transportation to cover the rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse Nightclub came just as Orlando marked the ninth anniversary of the Pulse tragedy.