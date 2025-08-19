How many kids does Michelle Williams have? Actress reveals name of her surrogate for fourth child

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Michelle Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Actress Michelle Williams has shared a rare update about her family, revealing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and her husband, Hamilton director Thomas Kail, recently welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. The 44-year-old star opened up about the hard and joyful phases of raising three children under the age of five.

She is also mom to her oldest daughter, Matilda, 19, with her late partner Heath Ledger, making her the mother of four children. Williams' candid remarks mark the first time she has talked about the arrival of her fourth child openly in public, after the news first came out in April.

Michelle Williams opens up about surrogacy and life with three kids under five

During a recent late-night appearance, Michelle Williams gave a rare look into her family life when guest host Tiffany Haddish praised her figure, joking she looked like she never had a baby. Williams quickly credited her surrogate, Christine, for carrying her youngest girl, openly talking about her surrogacy journey and the child's gender for the first time.

She then said she is now bringing up three kids under five years old, giving us a big peek into her personal life. In her words:

"Then I've got to give a big shout out to Christine, because this last baby did not come through my body. But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you're watching out there, so thank you Christine. Thanks to Christine, I have three under five at home."

Michelle Williams shares a rare glimpse into life with four kids

Michelle Williams, a popular actress, became a mother for the first time in October 2005 when she welcomed daughter Matilda Rose with the late Heath Ledger. Many years later, she and her husband, Thomas Kail, expanded their family, welcoming son Hart in the summer of 2020. They had another kid in 2022, and just now, their fourth in 2025.

True to her private nature, Michelle Williams has kept details about her youngest children, even their names, away from the public. When talking about being a mom and keeping up her career, the actress told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that life with the little ones is "good and under control," though she said she's still learning how to get the right balance between work and home. In her words:

"Everything's good and under control. I'm the adult... I'm trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance."

