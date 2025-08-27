How did Prince Jackson and Molly Schirmang meet? All we know about Illinois native engaged to Michael Jackson’s son

Molly Schirmang (L) and Prince Jackson (Image via Instagram/@princejackson)

Michael Jackson's son, Prince Jackson, recently announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, after eight years of dating. On August 26, Prince took to his official Instagram to announce his engagement, accompanied by a carousel of pictures with his girlfriend.

"8 years down to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs," Prince captioned the post.

The first image captured the couple in white overalls, sharing a kiss in a park. The following pictures featured more moments of them together, including one showing them sitting on a bench outside of Hayvenhurst with Michael Jackson's 95-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson.

As reported by The US Sun, Michael Jackson's eldest son met the Illinois native while they were studying at Loyola Marymount University in California. According to sources cited by the outlet, the couple met through "friends at university" and hit it off right away, but chose to keep things under the radar until now, "so it wasn't pressurised."

According to the outlet, Molly is originally from the Midwest.

Prince Jackson opens up about how Molly Schirmang balances him

Opening up about Molly Schirmang in the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation's 3rd Annual DDJF Costume for a Cause event in 2018, Prince Jackson stated that they complement each other. Although he did not mention her by name at the time, he also stated that she "encourages" him to "see things through a different light," per People Magazine.

"I think in everything there’s an important balance,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very - I don’t want to say opposite - but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer."

Although Prince, an aspiring TV presenter, has kept his relationship with Molly out of the spotlight, he has occasionally appeared with her at several public events.

They have been spotted together at several notable events, including the Mike Tyson Cares and We2Matter's 100 Women Matter Celebrity Fundraiser Gala in 2023, the 5th Annual Blue Diamond Foundation event at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2019, and the Thriller Hallween Party hosted by Prince in 2022, where the couple was dressed as Mario and Peach.

He has also celebrated several of their milestones on his Instagram handle. On March 23, 2022, Prince marked their five-year relationship by sharing a post, accompanied by a series of pictures of them together.

"5 year together Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between. Love you babs," Jackson captioned the post.

Similarly, on March 13, 2018, he shared a post celebrating their one-year anniversary.

"I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together," Prince wrote.

The aforementioned Instagram post was filled with supportive messages for Prince Jackson and Molly Schirmang, with one of the standout comments coming from Prince's sister, Paris Jackson.

"Warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. Happy anniversary love y’all," Paris Jackson commented.

Born on February 13, 1997, Prince Michael Jackson is the first child of legendary singer and dancer Michael Jackson and his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe.