8 last-minute Halloween costume ideas for kids to DIY

8 Quick and Easy DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

Halloween's around the corner, and people are already stressing out about their kids' costumes. Children set the Halloween mood with their trick-or-treat play and silly games. They will always get excited about the costumes and want to dress up in a unique costume. We have listed eight DIY costumes for the upcoming Halloween. There are many best costumes to bring the festival alive, but check out the simple and cute costumes for your kids.

1. Bunny

A bunny costume is the cutest. Choose a white or pink shirt and pair it with leggings. Now, make bunny ears by using felt. Cut two outer ear shapes and two smaller inner ear pieces. Then, make a tail and attach it to the back.

2. Witch

A witch is an all-time favourite costume for many girls. Choose black clothes to scare people. Then wear a pointed black hat and carry a toy broom made from twigs and a stick. This look is simple and perfect for trick-or-treating.

3. Dracula

This is the best costume to entertain people. All you need is makeup and a cape to complete this look. Apply white face powder to the skin, red lipstick to the lips and brown eyeshadow. Wearing a dark cape will bring a Dracula touch to the costume.

4. Black Cat

This outfit is cute and simple. Dress your child in all-black clothing and use black eyeliner to draw a nose and whiskers. Now, cut two pointed ears and stick them to a headband. That's it! Your child becomes the adorable black cat.

5. Minion

Children love Minions. To dress up as a minion, you need a yellow shirt, denim overalls and a yellow beanie. Make rings to create the Minion goggles.

6. Cat and Mouse Duo

Cat and Mouse suits the best for siblings. A black outfit for the cat and a gray outfit for the mouse will be the best. Create ears for each character, and the look is complete.

7. Baby Mushroom

This costume is perfect for toddlers or babies. Dress your child in a beige or taupe outfit. Make a mushroom cap using a red hat decorated with white felt circles. It’s simple, cozy, and super cute for photos.

8. Pumpkin Patch Family

Pumpkin is a funny Halloween costume and it looks cute on kids. Wear orange shirts and pair them with green hats as accents. Additionally, orange shoes will complement the outfit perfectly.

With basic materials, these quick DIY Halloween costumes make your Halloween fun.