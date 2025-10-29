7 celebrities who paid tribute to other celebrities this Halloween with their costumes

7 Celebrities Who Paid Tribute to Other Stars This Halloween with Their Costumes (Image via Instagram / @sarahhyland)

Halloween is a season when creativity plays the starring role and celebrities usually utilize this occasion as a platform through which they can pay tribute to other renowned personalities by dressing as them. This year, a number of stars fused in honor of their idols. Pop legends as well as influencers of the new generation recreated iconic looks.

7 celebrities who recreated iconic looks from fellow stars

1. Charli D'Amelio as Cher for Halloween

For 2025 Halloween, Charli D'Amelio dressed as Cher. On Instagram, she posted an image where she recreated Cher’s 1979 look, originally captured by Harry Langdon.

"you’ve probably noticed already that i’m dressed like a grown up.. i apologize to the academy, and i promise i will never do it again,” she captioned.

2. Guillermo Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Olivia Rodrigo

Guillermo, a TV personality, added a funny touch to Halloween by wearing the costume of pop artist Olivia Rodrigo. The costume consisted of loosely-fitting slogan crop tops and sequined shorts, with an inspiration given to the concert wardrobes of Rodrigo. Guillermo wore a white crop top with an EAT DRINK SLEEP and a top that was designed with a star design and tights that had star patterns on them. The jovial homage further gave a humorous touch to the stylish on-stage appearance of the singer.

3. Nicole Scherzinger is played by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The Halloween costumes of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams were organized to represent characters of Nicole Scherzinger. The two were dressed in identical black outfits and long wigs, and their faces and upper bodies had been smeared with red paint that looked like blood. Their appearance was a horror theme, leaning towards the glamour of performance, and an ominous flair to the event.

4. Perrie Edwards and Axel play Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Perrie Edwards and her son, Axel, paid tribute to two music icons in a themed costume of mother and son. Edwards wore the costume of Lady Gaga and had a light blue dress with red cuffs and a scarf of the same color. Axel complemented her appearance with Bruno Mars, wearing a light blue suit with a red shirt, cowboy boots, and a white hat. Their ensemble suits were a musical generational wonder.

5. Charli D’Amelio as Lady Gaga

Last year, Charli D’Amelio replicated the most identifiable outfit of Lady Gaga with a futuristic touch. She wore a bodysuit with gold and mirrors as well, fishnet tights, and platform heels. Finishing the outfit with huge sunglasses, red lipstick, and spiked hair, D’Amelio took the air of Gaga as an avant-garde performer in her youthful performances.

6. Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson are played by Ciara and Russell Wilson

The costumes of Ciara and Russell Wilson are based on the music video of 1998 by Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson titled What It Gonna Be! Ciara was also in a black latex bodysuit with metallic accents and a dramatic high ponytail, with Russell Wilson donning a chrome silver outfit resembling that of Busta, being futuristic. The visual theme of the music video was reflected in the attention to detail by the couple.

7. French Montana as The Weeknd

French Montana also honored the era of The Weeknd with After Hours by wearing a red blazer, black shirt, and glittering lapel. His bandaged face was a copy of The Weeknd in the Save Your Tears video, as it related to the artist telling his story of fame and identity. The costume was a direct imitation of one of the most talked-about outfits of The Weeknd.