"Getting more cringe by the day" - Big Brother season 27 fans react to Vince and Morgan's closeness

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother season 27 released a new episode on September 4, 2025.

It showcased Mickey’s elimination after six houseguests voted in favor of her eviction.

Vince, who was one of the three nominees on the block, won the BB Block Buster and removed himself from the risk of being eliminated.

Once the results were announced, Morgan, Vince’s closest ally in the house, gave him a heartfelt hug, congratulating him on his feat.

The gesture caught the attention of viewers, who began discussing the pair’s closeness, which had only intensified over the past few weeks.

The night before Thursday’s live eviction episode, the live feed cameras captured Vince walking over to Morgan’s bed and allegedly kissing her on the cheek.

While it remains unclear what Vince whispered to Morgan, netizens claim that he muttered “I love you” to her.

Showmances are not unfamiliar to Big Brother fans, but Vince and Morgan’s relationship sparked concern because Vince has a long-term girlfriend outside the show.

Over the past few weeks, they have grown closer, with feeds showing them cuddling, giving one another arm kisses, and more.

As a result, netizens took to X to share their opinions on Morgan and Vince’s connection.

“Vince is a pathetic loser and a cheater, and Morgan's behavior with him is getting more cringe by the day. I hope his gf has already written him off,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother viewers were displeased with Vince and Morgan’s growing chemistry.

“i’m sorry but both morgan and vince are weird for their “cheatmance” behaviour, obviously vince is worse in this situation bc he’s the one in a relationship but that doesn’t make morgan innocent,” a fan wrote.

“Yeah Vince, you’ve been aired out on national TV. There’s no amount of gaslighting and manipulating that can get you out of this. Cheatmance has went mainstream,” another one reacted.

“i can’t take another week of Morgan & Vince,” one user reacted.

Other fans of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Cheating is something that’s just unacceptable to me. Anything you do in one aspect of your life you will do in all. Yuckkkk get both Vince and Morgan out the big brother house ASAPPP,” a netizen wrote.

“Haven’t been this mad at a showmance since bb21 Jackson and Holly That Vince and Morgan infinity hug pissed me off,” an X user posted.

“Girl…. Even if it WASNT a kiss…. I would NEVER do that to a platonic friend?! Definitely crossing a boundary,” another person reacted.

Big Brother star Vince’s girlfriend unfollows him on Instagram amid Morgan drama

On September 4, 2025, The U.S. Sun reported that Vince’s girlfriend, Kelsey, had unfollowed him on Instagram.

The news surfaced shortly after late-night cameras captured Vince walking over to Morgan’s bed to kiss her on the cheek, seemingly.

In addition, it was reported that Kelsey had removed Vince as a follower of her account.

The move came one day after Morgan made a controversial comment to Vince, after which she was heard begging Kelsey, “Don’t kill me!”

It all happened in the kitchen while Morgan and Vince were discussing strategy.

Morgan accidentally said, “Let’s chat in my bed,” after which she corrected herself and said:

“On my bed, sorry that was crazy.”

Vince, who resides in Los Angeles and is currently unemployed, laughed at the situation, stating that Kelsey was not the type of partner who would get jealous.

Netizens have since taken to social media to express their frustration with Morgan and Vince’s behavior inside the Big Brother house.

Stay tuned for more updates.