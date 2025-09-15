“Don’t want you to track my music”: Forrest Frank reacts to 30k people unfollowing him on Instagram over Charlie Kirk post

Forrest Frank Responds After Instagram Unfollows Linked to Charlie Kirk Post (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Forrest Frank addressed a wave of social media reactions after reporting that about 30,000 people unfollowed his Instagram account. This drop occurred immediately after he posted a video featuring conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who discussed how Frank's music impacts younger listeners.

Kirk, who helped start and runs Turning Point USA, died after being shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. This happened in front of about 3,000 people. He leaves behind his wife Erika and their two young kids. After Kirk's comments and the news about his passing, Frank uploaded a video message for his 5.5 million Instagram fans.

In the video, he talked about his choice to share religious content, which included guiding his followers in prayer. He stressed that his goal wasn't to keep or increase his social media following, but to communicate what he called his main message of faith.

Frank also wrote a caption for the video. He said he didn't care if he lost followers, explaining that he valued faith-based interactions more.

“I don’t care if you follow me,” Frank wrote. “But I do care if you follow Jesus. I have nothing else to share but this one message and I repent for ways I’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight real. From here on out I’m using as much energy as I can to let people know about the only thing that matters.”

“Everyone. Is. Welcome,” he expressed. “I’m saying that it’s all a waste & I have failed if this message isn’t clearly stated. Let’s make heaven crowded.”

According to him, this shift marked a departure from what he called a “lukewarm” approach to using his platform. He shared that “30,000 people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said that Jesus Christ is Lord.” He explained,

"I don’t want you to follow me. I don’t want you to track my music. I don’t want you to come to my shows. I don’t want you to do any of that if you don’t do this one thing, and that is, follow Jesus Christ, the King of all kings, the Lord of all lords, the one who is, the one who is to come. He’s coming back real soon. So if you have not gotten your heart right with Him and dropped down on your knees and repented to him. Today is the day. The hour is at hand. I don’t know if you can feel it too. There’s a heaviness, something shifted, and I don’t care. I don’t care anymore. I just want you to know that Jesus Christ is here and he loves you."

Forrest Frank reacts to losing 30k followers on Instagram over late Charlie Kirk post:



“I don’t want you to follow me. I don’t want you to track my music. I don’t want you to come to my shows.” pic.twitter.com/eRgGttSNp4 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 15, 2025

Forrest Frank emphasizes faith over followers after viral Instagram response

Forrest Frank’s recent comments highlighted the strong response to his earlier post, which had gained over 1.8 million likes and more than 60,000 comments by the time of reporting. His message drew reactions from across his audience, including support from public figures connected to faith-based initiatives. Worship leader Sean Feucht, who has collaborated with Turning Point USA’s faith wing, responded publicly, describing Frank’s remarks as an act of boldness.

In his video, Frank reiterated that his priority was not commercial success but encouraging followers to engage with religious teachings. He referenced the unfollows as confirmation that his content might not align with all audiences, but maintained that he was committed to his chosen direction.