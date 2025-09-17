What did Forrest Frank post about Charlie Kirk? Christian singer loses 30,000 followers in wake of viral remarks

Forrest Frank expressed his love for Jesus Christ in the social media clips (Image via Getty)

Forrest Frank has been creating headlines after he lost 30,000 followers for sharing his opinion on Charlie Kirk’s death. Frank originally posted a video on TikTok and Instagram last week, and it also featured Charlie appreciating Forrest for bringing Christian music into the spotlight, which eventually made Frank emotional.

In a new video shared through Instagram on September 14, 2025, Forrest opened up on the reasons for losing so many followers, as he said:



“30,000 people unfollowed you because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said Jesus Christ is Lord. Good. I don’t want you to follow me. I don’t want you to track my music. I don’t want you to come to my shows.”









Forrest Frank also stated that anyone who follows Jesus Christ is allowed to follow him or visit his shows. He even described Jesus as the “King of all kings.” Frank then seemingly claimed that he does not care about the fact that he lost his followers, adding that Jesus Christ loves everyone.

The latest video has received almost three million likes on Instagram, and Frank addressed his love for Jesus in the caption, which reads in part:



“I have nothing else to share but this one message. And I repent for ways I’ve allowed my platform to be a lukewarm highlight real. From here on out I’m using as much energy as I can to let people know about the only thing that matters.”



Charlie Kirk spoke on Forrest Frank’s popularity in the previous video







Kirk was shot dead during his appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Frank’s video started going viral the following day when he posted it, where he said that he received the clip of Charlie speaking about his music from a friend.

Forrest Frank revealed that he would watch Kirk’s clip live, following which the former slowly started getting emotional as he closed his eyes at one particular point. There was a moment where he went off camera to seemingly wipe his eyes. Notably, Kirk said in the clip:



“Forrest Frank is incredibly popular and growing in popularity. Even if you listen to Forrest Frank’s lyrics, they’re actually pretty biblically good and like, legit, like very good, like submitting to God’s will and His path. There’s something happening right now, and it’s a revival that is surprising a lot of the experts.”



Frank then said in his response that everyone has felt some kind of “heaviness”, and he described it as the “angst for the return of Jesus.” Forrest praised how Kirk openly expressed everything, adding that he cannot post any music on the same platform “without stripping everything away.”

Forrest claimed that Jesus Christ can be a solution to everyone’s issues and that people must repent for anything they have done wrong. Forrest also wrote in the caption of the video:



“I wasn’t going to post anything on here… but I don’t feel comfortable posting anything else. Praying and grieving for the Kirk family and their loss. Jesus please come back soon.”



As of this writing, Frank’s initial video has received more than one million likes, with almost 21,000 people commenting below the post.