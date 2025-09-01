Former Federal Prosecutor's Cause of Death Confirmed Years After Trump-Era Resignation

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 6: U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on December 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Department of Justice announced today that four Russian military personnel have been indicted for war crimes committed against a U.S. national living in Ukraine, the first of such charges ever to be brought under the U.S. war crimes statute. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The cause of death for former federal prosecutor Jessica Aber has been officially confirmed. The State Medical Examiner's Office said she died at 43 from a health issue called "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," as seen in a report by The Virginian-Pilot. Jennifer Starkey from the northern district office said in an email on Aug. 20 that her death was "natural."

They did not share the full autopsy, keeping it private under state laws. Aber, who left her job on the day of the second inauguration of Donald Trump, was discovered in a house in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 22.

Family mourns the sudden death of Jessica Aber from natural causes

The family of Jessica "Jess" Aber confirmed her sudden death in a heartfelt statement released to media outlets. Jess, who was 28 years old and had been facing epilepsy for a long time, died in her sleep on March 22.

The authorities in Alexandria, Virginia, later indicated they believe her death stemmed from natural causes. They are waiting for more info from the medical examiner. Her family said they are very shocked and sad. They want to be alone as they deal with this big loss. In their words:

"Jess suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years, and on Tuesday, March 25, Alexandria (Virginia) Police said in a statement that they believe her death was the result of natural causes. We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks. Our family is in shock and grieving deeply, and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss."

On March 22, the cops in Alexandria said they went to a house on Beverly Drive, house number 900, because they got a call about an unresponsive woman. The woman, known as Aber, was said to be dead right there. On March 25, the investigators said in their update that there was no sign that her death came from something other than natural causes, making it clear that no foul play was suspected.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!