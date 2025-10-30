Floyd Roger Myers' family creates GoFundMe to support children after Fresh Prince of Bel Air star's sudden death

Floyd Roger Myers standing with his Dr. Duct truck (Image via Facebook/Floyd Rocwonder Myers Jr.)

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers died at the age of 42 on October 29. The father of four, who resided in Maryland, suffered a heart attack, according to TMZ. Myers' mother told the news outlet that Myers had suffered from three previous heart attacks. She also stated that she spoke to her son the night before he died.

Myers was known for his one-episode-long appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in which he played Will Smith’s character’s child version. Myers, who left acting after a few years, also featured in a role on The Jacksons: An American Dream. According to TMZ, Myers' last acting role was in an episode of Young Americans in 2000.

More than a month before he died, Myers celebrated the 10th birthday of one of his children in September and wrote a message for his daughter on Instagram.

A fundraiser was launched to help lend support to Floyd Roger Myers’ family after his death

In the wake of Floyd Roger Myers’ death, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund his funeral costs and support his family. Set up by Myers’ younger sister, the fundraiser has a target of $30,000. At the time of writing this article, the campaign has raised more than $1,000.

On the campaign page, Myers’ sister wrote,

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of my beloved brother, Floyd Roger Myers Jr , who tragically left us today after a sudden heart attack. He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.”

His sister added,

“Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us. This fundraiser was created to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy. All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust.”

While appealing to people to donate and spread the word, the grief-stricken sister expressed her gratitude to supporters and well-wishers:

“No contribution is too small — every donation, share, and word of support makes a difference. Your kindness and generosity mean more to us than words can express. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this painful time.”

About Floyd Roger Myers’ career after he quit acting

Beyond his three credited roles, Floyd Roger Myers did not feature in any other television shows or films. He went on to own an air duct cleaning service, called Dr. Duct, which was founded in 2008.

Before owning the service, Myers worked as an appliance installer at Bray and Scarff, as per Dr. Duct’s website.

Myers’ company underwent a branding change some time ago. Originally called Clean Ducts-R-Us, the brand shifted its goals and was reintroduced as Dr. Duct.

At Dr. Duct, Myers served as the company's CEO and also operated as its lead technician.

In addition to leading Dr. Duct, Myers also co-founded the "Fellaship Mens Group." The group regularly hosts speakers and conducts group discussions that highlight unity, solidarity, and promote mental health awareness.

The "Fellaship Mens Group" hosted conversations on the challenges of fatherhood and the virtues of being a valued man.