“With what he did with plaqueboy, I wouldn't invite him”: Netizens react to Fivio Foreign rapping about Kai Cenat not inviting him for 'Mafiathon 3'

Rapper Fivio Foreign shared his frustration about not being asked to join Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's latest event, "Mafiathon 3." In a recent clip shared online, Fivio wondered why he was excluded and pointed out his past role in the music industry, saying he expected an invite to such a big event. In the video, Fivio rapped,

"How they ain't hit me for that Mafiathon? You buggin… Yeah, I know Kai Cenat ain’t invite me to come rap and that hurt me."

His words reveal both surprise and disappointment over being left out.

"After with what he did with plaqueboy, I wouldn't invite him," an X user commented.

Social media reacts to Fivio Foreign’s Mafiathon 3 comments

Fans reacted strongly on social media to Fivio Foreign’s comments about not being invited to “Mafiathon 3,” expressing a mix of criticism and amusement.

"after the shit you pulled with plaqueboymax, no streamer gonna be fw you no more gang," an X user commented.

Some discussed his current standing in the music industry, suggesting that label decisions or declining popularity could have influenced the situation.

"n**ga needs to talk to his label and management they must’ve not thought bro was worth the investment cause they could’ve at least gotten him one of those late night freestyle sessions with on the radar," another reacted.

"How he going to invite you if he don’t even bump your music and you had issue with PBM," one wrote.

"beyond washed rapper calls out a bum for not inviting him to his begathon," another wrote.

Several fans also noted the genuine emotion in Fivio Foreign’s remarks.

"The pain in his voice so real lmaooo he fr hurt," another said.

"He fell off sooo hard," a person wrote.

Kai Cenat breaks Twitch record during Mafiathon 3

"Mafiathon 3," a month-long livestream event by Cenat in September, allowed him to connect with fans, feature surprise celebrity guests, and stretch livestreams as subscriber milestones were reached. The event ended with Cenat setting a new record on Twitch by hitting over one million active subscribers, marking a historic moment for the platform. This achievement follows his success during "Mafiathon 2," when he surpassed 700,000 active subscribers back in December 2024.

The event caught a lot of attention on social media, where fans and Twitch joined in celebrating Cenat’s big achievement. Twitch shared their congratulations on X, saying, “Chat, he did it. 1 million subs in 27 days. Congrats @KaiCenat. Legendary.” Cenat showed his appreciation for the milestone by thanking his fans and mentioning that hitting one million subscribers fulfilled a personal goal he had set for himself.

Kai Cenat now looks forward to his next big event, “The Last Sleepover,” planned for September 29, 2025. It will take place at Kevin Hart’s house, with comedian Druski also set to make an appearance. The event is likely to grab a lot of attention from fans and the media alike.