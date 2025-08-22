"Fire the CEO": Steak ‘n Shake slams Cracker Barrel for their new logo

Steak 'n Shake has publicly slammed Cracker Barrel's recent logo redesign, blaming the chain for abandoning its heritage. Ever since the Southern country-themed restaurant decided to introduce its all-new All the More campaign, it has been receiving backlash from all around.
And this time, Steak 'n Shake joined the critics to raise their voice and express their opinions on the new logo. According to a recent report by People, the popular American chain's new logo features its name in brown letters written on its signature yellow-toned hexagon.
The post emphasized that heritage played a significant role in Cracker Barrel's success and criticized the move as a departure from its values. Steak 'n Shake further grabbed the opportunity to spotlight its dedication to following traditions, firing back with a message that emphasized its continued commitment to its roots. They also noted,
"At Steak 'n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers."
Cracker Barrel's recent logo redesign has drawn widespread criticism. According to The Tribune, they defended their decision and explained that the new design continues to honor its heritage through its color scheme and elements from barrels.
Sharing a video of a transformed outlet, the user highlighted a smaller crowd, an open floor design without dark lattice walls, open walkways, bright white walls, and more new elements.
According to the post's caption, Cracker Barrel revamped over 70 stores noticeably "into sterile showroom knockoffs," including scribbing the iconic logo. The company spent "$700 million to erase every trace of what made it feel like home." The caption further stated,
"And according to a civil rights complaint, they're openly discriminating against white employees"
User @DesireeAmerica4 condemned the redesigns, calling it,
"extermination of Americana, of warmth, of memory."
TOPICS: Steak ‘n Shake, Cracker Barrel