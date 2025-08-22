"Fire the CEO": Steak ‘n Shake slams Cracker Barrel for their new logo

Steak ‘n Shake & Cracker Barrel (Image via Getty)

Steak 'n Shake has publicly slammed Cracker Barrel's recent logo redesign, blaming the chain for abandoning its heritage. Ever since the Southern country-themed restaurant decided to introduce its all-new All the More campaign, it has been receiving backlash from all around.

And this time, Steak 'n Shake joined the critics to raise their voice and express their opinions on the new logo. According to a recent report by People, the popular American chain's new logo features its name in brown letters written on its signature yellow-toned hexagon.

On August 22, Steak 'n Shake clapped back at Cracker Barrel yet again. Responding to an X post by @DesireeAmerica4 calling out the brand CEO's obsession "with DEI quotas than country charm," the steak chain remarked, "Fire the CEO!

Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Steak ‘n Shake fires back at Cracker Barrel's updated logo Taking a dig at Cracker Barrel's transformation, Steak 'n Shake criticized the restaurant chain and its CEO on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. The company argued that Cracker Barrel's decision to eliminate the old-timer tore off the brand's personality. Expressing disapproval on social media, the team wrote, "Sometimes, people want to change things just to put their own personality on things. At CB, their goal is to just delete the personality altogether. Hence, the elimination of the 'old-timer' from the signage. Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away."

The post emphasized that heritage played a significant role in Cracker Barrel's success and criticized the move as a departure from its values. Steak 'n Shake further grabbed the opportunity to spotlight its dedication to following traditions, firing back with a message that emphasized its continued commitment to its roots. They also noted,

"At Steak 'n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers."

Cracker Barrel's recent logo redesign has drawn widespread criticism. According to The Tribune, they defended their decision and explained that the new design continues to honor its heritage through its color scheme and elements from barrels.

Sharing a video of a transformed outlet, the user highlighted a smaller crowd, an open floor design without dark lattice walls, open walkways, bright white walls, and more new elements.

According to the post's caption, Cracker Barrel revamped over 70 stores noticeably "into sterile showroom knockoffs," including scribbing the iconic logo. The company spent "$700 million to erase every trace of what made it feel like home." The caption further stated,

"And according to a civil rights complaint, they're openly discriminating against white employees"

User @DesireeAmerica4 condemned the redesigns, calling it,

"extermination of Americana, of warmth, of memory."

