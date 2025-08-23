“The meal deal inflation meta hits different”: Fans react as Tesco meal deal prices increase

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 11: The Tesco logo is displayed outside a branch of the supermarket retailer Tesco on November 11, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. The British retailer, founded in 1919, is one of the largest in the world and is the market leader of groceries in the UK.

Tesco is preparing to raise the price of its well-known meal deal once again, marking the fourth increase for certain customers. From Thursday on, Clubcard users will have to pay £3.85, up from £3.60, and if you're not a member, it'll cost you £4.25, instead of the current £4. This means the store's lunch deal, long considered a budget-friendly staple, is clearly costing more with each adjustment.

As soon as the news came out, someone commented on X:

"Bruh, the meal deal inflation meta hits different."

Tesco meal deal sees another price hike, but Clubcard users still save

Tesco's meal deal, a long-time lunchtime staple for shoppers, is about to cost more. The store has also said that its premium deal will go up to £5.50 for Clubcard users and £6 for non-members, marking yet another price hike for the offer.

As told by The Mirror, this is the third increase for loyalty card users and the fourth for regular customers. Right now, the most picked combination is a Chicken Club Sandwich, an Egg Protein Pot, and a 500ml Coke, which alone would be £6.50. So, even with the jump in price, card users will hold onto £2.65 in savings.

Tesco meal deal prices climb again as new premium options are added

Tesco's well-loved meal deal has had a few price hikes since 2022. The price has been slowly climbing for both Clubcard owners and those without one. It moved from £3 to £3.50 for non-members at the start of 2022. Then, by October of that same year, the price changed to £3.40 for Clubcard holders and £3.90 for the rest.

By August 2024, the price went up once more, hitting £3.60 with a Clubcard and £4 without one. Now, Tesco is making the deal bigger by adding new top picks, like Finest sushi mains, and says that more than 80% of buyers use a Clubcard for their lunch buys.

Tesco raises meal deal prices again while launching a car giveaway for Clubcard's 30th anniversary

Tesco is marking 30 years of its Clubcard and with a high-stakes giveaway, putting a brand-new Vauxhall Frontera Electric up for grabs. They ask people to look at their receipts. A QR code there might unlock entry to a game. Those who scan the code, also visible on in-store screens or via the supermarket's website, will be prompted to answer a set of questions, with one eligible winner chosen at random.

From those, one lucky person will win. And what's the winning amount? A Frontera Electric car in bright orange, with extras, worth almost £26,000 with the car grant included. You must join by August 31.

What do the netizens say?

Tesco's new price hikes for its well-liked meal deal have sparked a wave of reaction from shoppers online, with many voicing frustration over the added cost of what was once seen as an affordable lunchtime option. Here are some fans' reactions:

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but it’s cheaper to make your own sandwiches," a user commented.

"Just paid £3.85 for a Tesco meal deal with a clubcard," another user commented.

"wow, even a simple lunch isn't cheap anymore," a netizen commented.

"Meal deals are a scam, time to bring a packed lunch," a netizen wrote.

