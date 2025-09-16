ESPN's Molly Qerim exits network after nearly a decade

Molly Qerim attends 2023 espnW Summit NYC at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on May 04, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

TV presenter Molly Qerim, who is known for hosting ESPN's First Take, will be leaving the sports network by the end of next year. The news of Qerim’s departure was broken by Sports Business Journal, which cited sources who revealed that the presenter will leave ESPN by the end of 2025.

Sports Business Journal also shared that Qerim, who has been hosting First Take since 2015, was offered a contract by ESPN, but she chose to reject it and move on.

Qerim herself addressed reports of her departure, and took to her Instagram stories to share that she was disappointed with the way the news of her leaving ESPN was broken. She wrote,

“Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped...To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take.”

While confirming her exit from ESPN, Qerim spoke about the highlights of her time with the network, and added,

“Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports-and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

Continuing, the 41-year-old Qerim noted,

“I'm so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

All about Molly Qerim and her career as a sports presenter

According to The Spun, Molly Qerim studied communication at the University of Connecticut, where she also had a minor in business administration. Qerim first began her journey with ESPN in 2006 while working on the network’s digital and mobile operations, and in 2008, she joined the news team, as per Sports Business Journal.

Qerim then went on to work with the NFL Network and CBS Sports, according to Bleacher Report. Qerim returned to ESPN in July 2015 when she joined First Take as an interim replacement for Cari Champion. At the time, she was also being considered to take on a role as a third host for sports talk show Mike & Mike, but the move did not work out.

As an influential public personality, Qerim has been candid about her health struggles with endometriosis. She first opened up about her diagnosis in 2018, and she underwent surgery related to the disease recently, as per Sports Illustrated. She took to Instagram to share her health journey, and wrote:

“March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I really hesitated on posting this, b/c I’m a very private person…but if I can help even 1 person…it’s worth it. Dr Kanayama, you are an answer to 12 years of prayer. THANK YOU. You are a miracle in my life, and more miracles to come.”

Qerim also provided support to fans dealing with complex health issues and urged them to stay strong, adding,

“And for anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead.”

As for the next step in Qerim’s career, it remains to be seen what the host’s next endeavour will be. While Qerim did not divulge what she would be moving on to after her stint with First Take, she did ask her fans to “stay tuned.”