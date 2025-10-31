Why did ESPN and other Disney channels go dark on YouTube TV? Complete drama explained

Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, were pulled from YouTube TV (Photo by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Content from The Walt Disney Company, including major networks such as ABC and ESPN, was removed from Google’s YouTube TV service after the two companies were unable to reach a new carriage agreement. The blackout started late Thursday when talks between them couldn’t settle before their old agreement ended on October 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

BREAKING: Disney programming including ESPN and ABC will not be offered on Youtube TV due to a carriage dispute between the companies. pic.twitter.com/YtMCvAEjDb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 31, 2025

YouTube TV let users know about the situation in a statement. They said,

“Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV.”

This meant over 20 channels that Disney owns, like ABC and ESPN, along with already recorded shows, were no longer accessible.

The conflict comes from clashing views about pricing and how content gets distributed. YouTube TV, in a blog post, claimed Disney “used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers.”

They also added:

“We will not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products.”

Disney’s live-streaming services include Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. YouTube TV said it was trying to fix the issue and admitted the trouble it caused subscribers.

“We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement,” the statement read.

They also shared that if the blackout goes on, they plan to give subscribers a $20 credit to make up for the disruption.

Contract clash adds legal and competitive dimensions to Disney–YouTube TV standoff

Disney did not share any new statement right after the blackout. However, before the issue happened, they warned viewers that the service might stop if no deal was made.

The ongoing dispute adds to a string of similar talks happening in the streaming world. Rising costs for creating content, along with changing viewer habits, have caused more disagreements between media companies and distributors. YouTube TV pays networks to stream their shows and has run into several contract issues over the past few months.

Ties between the two companies make the matter even trickier. Reports from CNBC noted how Disney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit earlier this year after YouTube brought on Justin Connolly, who was once a Disney distribution executive. He has since stepped away from being part of the ongoing talks.

Research from MoffettNathanson predicts YouTube might overtake Disney's total media revenue by 2025.