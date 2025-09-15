Elton John shares rare outing with sons Elijah and Zachary at soccer match honoring him

The Watford FC match celebrated Elton John’s 50-year connection with the club as he attended with sons Elijah and Zachary.

Sir Elton John made headlines this weekend because of an outing with his sons, Elijah and Zachary, at a Watford FC game held in his honor. The 78-year-old music icon was recently seen in the stands with his 14-year-old son Zachary and 12-year-old Elijah wearing one of Watford’s striking new blue jerseys. The match celebrated his long relationship with the club, with over fifty years since he first became its chairman.

Elton’s social media post showed him with his arms around his sons, all three looking on as the players took the field in the special kit. In his Instagram caption, he wrote:

“Watching @watfordfcofficial wear the new kit at today’s game was another incredibly special moment for me. From standing on the terraces as a boy, to celebrating 50 years since I became Chairman with my sons, this club has been one of the great loves of my life.”

Elton John shared a heartfelt moment with his children during a special tribute game at his beloved club

The match at Watford FC was one of those rare public appearances by Elton John alongside his sons, Elijah and Zachary, in a setting that combined his lifelong passion for the club with his role as a father. The blue kit worn by the team was introduced recently in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Elton assuming the club’s chairmanship in 1976.

Zachary and Elijah stood beside their father, watching with pride as players entered the pitch bearing the new kit. It seemed like a visual homage to Elton’s early days as a supporter, when Watford sported blue during his childhood.

Elijah, who’s 12, and Zachary, who’s 14, are not often in the spotlight together with their dad at public football events. While Elton has spoken in interviews about his love for watching sports and about how much he values spending time with his sons, he isn’t too present. The club also made a gesture with a special kit launch, a match dedicated to Elton’s legacy.

Elton has long been connected with Watford FC, first as a young fan, later as chairman and now as honorary life president. During the match, his social media followers responded warmly to the image of fatherhood under bright stadium lights. Many remarked on how grown-up Elijah and Zachary look and how rare such a full family moment is in public view for the singer.