Dwayne Johnson’s latest photos reveal a leaner side of The Rock and the internet cannot stop talking about it

Dwayne Johnson (Image via Getty)

Hollywood superstar and former WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stunned fans worldwide with his drastically leaner appearance at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025. Dwayne was at the event to promote his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. Famous for his hulking, muscular physique, Dwayne has reportedly shed around 60 pounds to play MMA superstar Mark Kerr in the film, bringing his weight down from his typical weight of 300 pounds to about 240 pounds.

The Smashing Machine delves into Kerr's turbulent life both inside and beyond the ring. Dwayne underwent rigorous training and diet to bring the fighter to life on screen, transforming his physique to that of a more agile fighter. By the end, he became almost unrecognizable in his more toned and slender appearance.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stunned fans with his new slimmed-down physique at the Venice Film Festival. 👀 📸: AbacaPress / https://t.co/AO805SwVIE; BACKGRID; Getty pic.twitter.com/3U1ZB1y4gP — Page Six (@PageSix) September 1, 2025

Johnson's slimmer physique signifies a change in direction in his career, indicating his willingness to take on more demanding, character-driven roles. On social media, netizens have showered him with praise for his commitment, with many referring to this as one of his most daring metamorphoses to date.



“How and why could he lose so much?” an account with the handle @debayo_xx commented on a clip of The Rock on X.

“Yep had to do a double take,” remarked @Melb0urne__82.

“He still looks healthy being real but it is crazy to see him shrink to this after having seen him swole asf just months ago,” noted @UmbraInfinite “The rock became the pebble,” quipped @ImGinnyRobinson.



Dwayne Johnson opens up about his upcoming film 'The Smashing Machine'

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is a biopic of legendary MMA fighter and two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. It follows the meteoric rise of Kerr in the 1990s’ no-holds-barred era of MMA, as well as his struggles beyond the ring with painkiller addiction. The film also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples.

The movie marks Dwayne’s most dramatic role to date, and a significant shift from his usual action-packed performances.

While attending a press conference with the director, and his co-star Emily, in Venice, Dwayne shared, “I have, for a long time, wanted this. The three of us have talked for a very long time about, when you’re in Hollywood - as we all know, it had become about box office.”

He vented his frustration with being pigeon-holed into a particular genre of big-budget actions films.

“I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, ‘What if there is more and what if I can?’ A lot of times, it’s harder for us - or at least for me - to know what you’re capable of when you’ve been pigeonholed into something,” Dwayne continued. “Sometimes it takes people that who you love and respect, like Emily and Benny, to say that you can.”

The wrestler-turned-actor shared that he became very close to Kerr during the shooting process, and shared that he changed his life.

“As we found with the film, it’s not about the wins or the losses … it’s also a film about what happens when winning becomes the enemy. And I think we can all relate to that pressure,” he added.

Check in for more updates on films and TV shows.