DUI Trouble for 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun After New Hampshire Arrest

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Nicholas Braun poses in the press room during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

"Succession" star Nicholas Braun got into legal trouble after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend. Cops in Moultonborough said that Braun was taken into custody on Saturday and briefly held at the Carroll County jail before being released on his own recognizance. The 36-year-old, who plays Cousin Greg on the famous HBO show and got an Emmy nod for it, is set to go to court soon after this event.

Nicholas Braun arrested for alleged DUI in New Hampshire; no mugshot available

Nicholas Braun, known for playing his role as the awkward yet beloved Cousin Greg on HBO's award-winning drama Succession, is making headlines for reasons outside of television. Jail officials told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 2, that the 37-year-old actor was arrested in Carroll County, New Hampshire, on August 30 for allegedly driving while drunk.

According to TMZ, Braun was held for about an hour before being released on his own recognizance. In an unusual twist, a mugshot of the actor won't be shown. The jail's camera was not working then. The arrest is a rare legal fall for Braun, who rose to fame as a fan-favorite character in one of HBO's most talked-about series.

Nicholas Braun, Succession's Cousin Greg, explores film and New England

Nicholas Braun, best known for his role as Cousin Greg on HBO's hit show Succession, has built a diverse acting résumé beyond television. Over time, he has been in movies from the teen love Sky High to the indie hit Zola and the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Away from the big lights, Braun also turns eyes to calm places in New England, with Moultonborough, New Hampshire - a short ride north of Boston - serving as a notable spot connected to his story.

