Is ‘The Heart, Part 6’ a diss towards Kendrick Lamar? Drake's upcoming track title “Who Was It” reportedly references the song

Drake's "Who Was It" Title Sparks Speculation Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake’s upcoming track “Who Was It” is drawing attention following speculation that it may reference Drake's “The Heart Part 6.” The rumored song name came up after listeners picked out a line from “ICEMAN EP 3,” sparking talks about the back-and-forth lyrics between the artists.

In "ICEMAN EP 3," Drake drops a line:

"You mentionin’ A minor, but niggas gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’”

The title for Drakes next release “Who Was It” references The Heart Part 6



The use of musical terms like A minor, B sharp D flat, and D major combined with the line “tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’” has made fans link these lyrics to Drake's earlier track “The Heart Part 6.”

"The Heart Part 6" is a diss track by Canadian rapper Drake, released during his widely known feud with American rapper Kendrick Lamar. This track was released as a response to Lamar’s earlier songs, “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us."

Drake’s Iceman drops late 2025

“Who Was It” will show up on Iceman, Drake’s ninth studio album, which is scheduled to drop in late 2025 via OVO Sound and Republic Records. This album signals Drake’s comeback to solo albums after Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a joint project released earlier in 2025. Iceman also stands as his first solo work since For All the Dogs in 2023, and the first following the end of his dispute with Lamar.

Producers like Tay Keith and Oz, who have worked with him in the past, are credited on this album. To build anticipation, Drake has already released two songs from the project, “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One.” The second track features British rapper Central Cee.

Now, excitement is growing as Episode 3 is set to drop this Thursday. Many are wondering if a new song will come with it.

This week, Drake grabbed attention all over social media after his big reunion with Bobbi Althoff on The Good Podcast. They covered a bunch of hot topics, including criticism about cultural appropriation, online gossip, and his views on drama in the music world. Drake keeps proving he knows how to grab the public's focus as the Iceman campaign carries on. Episode 3 looks like it will be a big highlight in a plan that mixes music, media, and viral trends.