“Don’t touch women you don’t know”: Internet reacts as video of Sam Frank’s interaction with a juice vendor during livestream resurfaces online

Sam Frank was using the juice machine when she was pulled by the vendor (Image via Getty)

Sam Frank is trending online after a video of her interaction with a juice vendor went viral. Notably, the conversation happened during a live-streaming session, and it ended at one point where Sam’s experience with a juice machine did not go as expected.

The video, which went viral on August 26, 2025, shows Sam trying to use a juice machine after taking help from the juice vendor. However, the situation takes a different turn when the juice vendor seemingly tries to get closer to Sam.

While Sam has not addressed the incident on any platform, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Amiri King on X to share their reactions. A user seemingly criticized the juice vendor’s actions by writing:

“Nah don’t touch women you don’t know.”

Among other responses, some users sided with the vendor:

“She’s a professional victim”, a netizen commented on X. “It looked innocent, maybe a little flirty, but when men are condemned for flirting with a cute girl it’s a sad world. A flirtatious act by definition has a torch of s*xuality too it, otherwise it’s not flirting”, another user commented on X. “She couldn’t wait to play victim”, an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, where people supported Sam Frank for the way she responded, with a user stating that the situation would have been different in some other place.

“You don’t go around grabbing other people that you don’t know by the waist. Go and try to do that in the grocery store today and see how that works out for you”, one of the reactions reads. “Men, you have to stop. Women don’t want nor deserve your attention/protection in 2025”, an X user commented. “I mean, I get it, but he could have just stepped in front of her”, an X user reacted.

Sam Frank told the juice vendor that she felt uncomfortable

The clip shows the juice vendor telling Sam Frank to put the sugarcane in the juice machine. While the latter decided to do it, she was told by the vendor to step back as he pulled her by the waist. Sam eventually decided to walk away from the spot.

A few moments later, Sam expressed her dissatisfaction about the same to the vendor, as she was heard saying:

“Don’t go around like, touching, like, you know, people like that. Because I don’t appreciate that. I like, didn’t actually definitely wanna be cool and I’m not cool about that at all. I’m not gonna scream in your face and tell you that. Don’t do that to people.”

However, the juice vendor clarified that he was trying to ensure that the juice did not fall on Sam, following which Frank repeated that she does not appreciate such actions, and she feels uncomfortable.

As of this writing, the identity of the juice vendor remains unknown, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.