Does the dog die in 'Good Boy'? Query skyrockets by 2,000% since the first trailer drop

Good Boy is set to release on October 3, (Photo via YouTube/IFC Films)

Ben Leonberg-directed movie Good Boy has been creating all the buzz since its trailer was dropped on August 18. What gained most attention is that Leonberg's real-life dog, Indy, has played the titular role in the upcoming horror film. Todd, played by Shane Jensen, moved to a rural farmhouse with his dog, Indy.

The dog becomes the main character of the movie as it's just Indy who can see the supernatural forces lingering in the house. Meanwhile, Todd is totally unable to sense the spirits. The involvement of a dog in a horror movie immediately sparked questions amongst many movie fans, who were concerned about whether the dog was going to die.

First look images from ‘GOOD BOY’



• Described as a horror movie shot from the perspective of a dog who sees its owner haunted by supernatural entities



• Rated 95% on Rotten Tomatoes & named one of the most heartbreaking horror films of 2025 pic.twitter.com/wXH5IBggPA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2025

According to the reviews from the film's SXSW premiere, it could be safely concluded that Indy, the dog, was not going to die in the movie. "Does the dog die in Good Boy" reportedly began trending on Google, with many concerned netizens wanting to know the answer to it, before going to watch the movie. Many netizens also asked the same question on social media platforms like X. The user wrote,

"What do you mean "heartbreaking" DOES THE DOG DIE? I CAN'T SEE A GOOD BOY SUFFERING, WHAT DO YOU MEAN HEARTBREAKING."

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote,

"I heard about this movie last week and 2 seconds later my google search was does the dog die in good boy literally."

Everything to know about the trailer of the movie Good Boy

As previously mentioned, the trailer for the upcoming movie was released on August 18, 2025. The trailer begins with some cheerful clips of a dog and its owner playing around and being happy. Somewhere around the 00:16 mark, the trailer takes on an eerie ambiance.

The dog is seen getting a little alert about his surroundings, with the music constantly getting more tense. The scenes following that showed some unsettling elements like shadows and a screaming man. The aspect of the movie that garnered people's attention was that it is a horror film from the dog's point of view. The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"Unable to communicate his fears to Todd, Indy must confront and understand the malevolent forces threatening his owner. As the supernatural activity escalates, the dog's loyalty is put to the ultimate test in a desperate attempt to protect his human companion."

As of now, the trailer has already been watched more than 474K times. Many people had shared their take on it as well, with a lot of them showing actual excitement about it. The cast of the movie includes Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden, and Stuart Rudin.

In March, the movie premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. At the time, critic Michael Ward explained that the movie showcased "one of the greatest animal actor performances of all time."

OF COURSE the filmmakers behind Good Boy have the doggie in their official profile photos on IMDb. Of course they do. 😊😊 I loveee when dog lovers put their dogs into their photos like this and always bring attention to their pooches. The best. 🐶🐶 #GoodBoy https://t.co/y9zmJcWU3P pic.twitter.com/75YzWy2kma — Alex B. (@firstshowing) August 19, 2025

Good Boy is set to hit the theaters on Friday, October 3, 2025. The confirmation that the primary character, the dog, does not die in the movie, might be a reason enough for many people to go and watch this horror flick.