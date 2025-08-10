“Diddy used to make these jokes too” - Internet reacts as Drake calls Adin Ross “Daddy”

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images).

Drake's recent livestream with Adin Ross quickly made headlines after the Canadian rapper jokingly referred to the popular streamer as "daddy."

The comment was made during a livestream on the gambling digital platform Stake where Drake was a guest along with Adin Ross, PARTYNEXTDOOR, xQc, Train, and Stake CEO Ed Craven.

According to Hot New Hiphop, the livestream combined music updates and gambling segments, but quickly went viral following the hilarious comment. While retelling a story to Ross about running into fans a few days prior, Drake responded effortlessly to a question from Ross regarding where he was located;"I'm outside, daddy."

Both showed visible laughter and Ross sounded surprised by the casualness of his response. Ross proceeded with "Wait, what?!" and the conversation quickly moves past the remark.

Clips of the exchange spread quickly throughout social media, with fans engaging in the banter and commentators chiming in on the playful conversation. Most expressed their amusement, with others drawing comparisons to similar playful whims shown earlier on by other celebrity personalities such as Diddy, one user wrote:



"Diddy used to make these jokes too"



Others chipped in and linked Drake's current behavior to Diddy's previous public statements, while some even expressed disgust at Drake’s comment.







On the other hand, some of them were defending the rapper's remark by stating that it was meant to be a joke and not taken seriously.

Drake provides update regarding his music and new album

In addition to the viral statement, the livestream offered a platform for Drake to talk about his current music career. The rapper shared that he is creating an album titled Iceman, and he seems to be really excited about how far he has come on it already.

This newest project comes amidst his recent collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 and has become one of the most streamed albums of the year.

Drake had a short message for the fans who support him, but especially those for those who are planning to check him out at the Wireless Festival in London.



"Shout out to everybody that’s been showing us love, though, for real. On every song. Shout out to everybody that’s coming to Wireless [Festival]. We love you so much," the rapper said.



The rapper also discussed his favorite works in his catalog, and claims that Nothing Was the Same (2013) and his more experimental, Honestly, Nevermind (2022), are the projects he is most proud of.