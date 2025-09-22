"Did you feel that?" - Memes erupt as San Francisco Bay Area residents hop on X after being hit with a 4.3 earthquake

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 5: In this photo illustration, an emergency alert is displayed from the national Emergency Broadcast System warning of an earthquake in the area on April 5, 2024 in New York City. The earthquake was first reported as 4.7 magnitude but later upgraded to 4.8. There were no reported injuries in the late morning earthquake, but many people reported visible shaking in buildings and homes. Tremors were felt from Philadelphia to Boston. (Photo Illustration by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

In the early hours of Monday morning (September 22), the San Francisco Bay Area in California experienced a strong earthquake. The US Geological Survey (USGS) later reported it to be of 4.3 magnitude. The initial reporting was of 4.6, and was revised twice before settling on 4.3.

The tremors came as a shock to all of San Francisco residents, many of whom immediately went on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm if they'd really experience an earthquake.

Everyone in the Bay Area waking up to

the earthquake #Earthquake



pic.twitter.com/Hdfzw7Q9Wx — primalkey (@primalkey) September 22, 2025

Some of them were shaken after the experience:

"Did you feel that?" - tweeted an X netizen.

"well now i can’t go back to sleep because i have just been reminded of my finite existence" - wrote another.

"How was that a 4.6??? That was STRONG! This the last thing I need to be feeling at 3AM! UGH, why do I live in the Bay Area" - questioned a third one.

Meanwhile, others found the magnitude reported by the USGS to be unbelievable:

"It that was a 4.8 I don’t want to experience anything higher" - remarked a fourth netizen.

"Saw the earthquake initially listed at 4.8 magnitude and felt validated. Then I saw 4.7 magnitude being cited and I held my tongue. But seeing yall drag it down to a 4.6 magnitude is starting to feel like I'm being gaslit. that mf was strong!" - posted a fifth one.

"Felt like my building just hit a couple of speed bumps at about 45mph" - commented a sixth user.

Fox Weather reports the depth of the earthquake to be abou 4.8 miles. Fortunately, the National Tsunami Warning Center has reported that the earthquake is not expected to have triggered a tsunami as of now.

Whether or not it has caused any damage or injuries in the affected area remains unknown.

The city experiences frequent earthquake due to its closeness to the San Andreas Fault - which is a source of major earthquakes. It stretches to 750 miles, between the Salton Sea and Cape Mendocino.

San Francisco celebrated its annual Lowrider Parade over the weekend

we were at barricade for the lowrider parade pic.twitter.com/QqbryJfq9C — Jacob Bialosky (@Jaycubalan) May 25, 2025

San Francisco's earthquake comes days after the city celebrated in its Lowrider Parade on Saturday (September 20). The decades-long tradition, which celebrates the Hispanic-Latino culture, took place on Mission Street. It focused on women-led car clubs this time, CBS News reported.

This is the first year that California is holding the parade after lowrider bans and anti-cruising ordinances were prohibited by law in the Golden State. In honor of the same, solo and club riders across the state united with the San Francisco Lowrider Council to promote its rich artistry.

After the parade, a Lowrider Hopping Competition was also held on Mission Street, in which riders showed off the hydrulics that powered their hopping mechanics. The winners of the competition took home a $10K cash prize.