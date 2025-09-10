Did Patti LaBelle fight Karoline Leavitt on live TV? Claim debunked

Singer Patti LaBelle performs in concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on August 12, 2023 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In September of 2025, an outrageous story went viral on Facebook and multiple other social media platforms announcing that legendary singer Patti LaBelle had a heated public dispute with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The stories alleged that Leavitt called LaBelle “just a singer,” and LaBelle subsequently delivered a powerful, seven-word comeback that “froze the entire studio.”

""SHE’S JUST A SINGER." That’s what Karoline Leavitt said — seconds before the studio turned into a televised earthquake, and Patti LaBelle answered with a single line that left her frozen on live TV," the viral post read.

The story became full-blown viral, with users posting supposed “scenes” and articles claiming to disclose LaBelle’s harsh comments. But upon closer inspection, the confrontation never happened. It’s a hoax, and it arises from a misleading post which is intended to generate clicks and views.

The false information had its origin in early September on a Facebook page called Harmony Haven, which appears to primarily promote content about Patti LaBelle. It posted a series of posts alleging a televised exchange between LaBelle and Leavitt.

These posts incorporated dramatic language implying the discussion was so riveting that it interrupted a live broadcast.

Readers who clicked through to the articles were directed to an external website containing no credible substantiation, video, or news reporting, only exaggerated, short form articles layered with pop-up advertisements.

According to Snopes, the format of the articles and the complete lack of verifiable sources suggested that it had the same features as previous examples of AI-generated “slop” content intended to monetize clicks, not inform.

Fact-checking the claim made against Karoline Leavitt and Patti LaBelle’s actual comments on politics

Fact-checking websites including Snopes, investigated the viral story and found no evidence of such a confrontation. There is nothing matching the story in searches on Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo, nor in news database searches with reports or video of Patti LaBelle and Karoline Leavitt together on any media outlet.

In addition, the viral clip referenced in the posts does not exist. If there had been such a famous run in live on television with a famed music star and a sitting White House press secretary, it would have been covered by mainstream publications.

Although the supposed fight did not happen, Patti LaBelle has spoken on politics before. In 2020, LaBelle was faced with controversy surrounding her nephew plus adopted son William “Byl” Holte, who voiced public Republican political views that aligned with the position of Donald Trump.

It was wonderful being able to show my support for @JoeBiden and @SenKamalaHarris in my hometown of #Philadelphia tonight! We're in the home stretch so make sure your voice is heard! #Vote #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/hqTLvEBghQ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) November 3, 2020

As a lifelong Democrat and supporter of Barack Obama, LaBelle pointed out that she did not agree with his political views; but, she still loved him.

"Guess what? I didn’t choose my family. I choose my friends. “I love Billy. He has a Republican mind. And, guess what? I don’t. But do I hate him for having the mind that he has? No, I can’t," Patti LaBelle remarked.

These examples illustrate LaBelle's attitude toward political differences as calm and reasoned. The recent episode is another reminder of the speed with which false content can spread on the internet, particularly when it involves celebrity figures with political drama.