Did Gladys Knight have cancer? Health struggles explored as singer addresses son’s abuse allegations against husband

Gladys Knight performs at The Civic, Auckland on April 04, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Image via Getty)

Soul star Gladys Knight’s health has become a matter of concern ever since her son, Shanga Hankerson, came forward with allegations of financial and mental abuse being perpetrated against her by her husband, William McDowell.

Gladys Knight previously had stage 1 breast cancer. Having been caught early, the ‘Empress of Soul’ was successful in beating the disease. The singer’s brush with cancer became subject to widespread public speculation in 2018 after it was reported by WDIV, a Detroit-based TV station, that Knight spoke about her friendship with the late Aretha Franklin and said that the two suffered from “the same illness,” as per Rolling Stone.

The comment, coming in the wake of Franklin’s death from pancreatic cancer, sparked concern about Kight’s health and well-being. According to Rolling Stone, the intense media attention on Knight’s health prompted a statement by Jay Schwartz, her representative, who said,

“Gladys does not have pancreatic cancer. She is fine!”

Later on, Schwartz provided better insight into Knight’s health struggles in a statement to Rolling Stone. Knight, while speaking through Schwartz, addressed the media speculation as well as the matter of her health and said,

“I’d like to clarify that Aretha and I discussed both of us having cancer, mine was stage 1 breast cancer and hers was pancreatic. Due to early detection, I am cancer-free and grateful for that.”

At the time, the singer also expressed disappointment in the media’s response to her initial comments, and added,

“It is unfortunate that on a day we should be celebrating Aretha’s life and massive contribution to our world, a reporter who did not relay accurate information has missed the message. I send my love to the entire Franklin family and my gratitude to them for sharing such an extraordinary person with us.”

Gladys Knight opens up about her son, Shanga Hankerson’s allegations against her husband, William McDowell

Gladys Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, recently opened up about the concerns he has for his mother’s safety as she is set to embark on the second leg of her The Queens Tour. In an interview with The Shade Room, Hankerson claimed that he had filed a complaint with North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, alleging instances of ‘elder abuse’ by McDowell.

As per People Magazine, Hankerson also told the publication that McDowell is “mental[ly] and financial[ly]” abusive to Knight. While questioning why his mother is going on tour, Hankerson told the news outlet,

“I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that. Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it.”

Gladys Knight broke her silence on the speculation about her health and claimed that she was well. In a statement released exclusively to People Magazine, Knight expressed excitement for the upcoming leg of her tour and said,

“I'm sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented. I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right? I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”

While Knight says that all is well with her health, she was forced to miss a performance in March in Florida when she suddenly became ill with a bout of the flu, noted The Independent.