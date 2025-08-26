Diamond merchant and Jackie Kennedy's final partner Maurice Tempelsman dead at 95

Belgian-born American businessman Maurice Tempelsman and editor & former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1929 - 1994) attend a Literary Lions event (to benefit the New York Public Library), New York, New York, November 1986. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Maurice Tempelsman, the longtime companion of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, passed away on August 23, 2025, at the age of 95.

According to a report by The New York Times, as cited by People, he lost his life due to complications from a frightening fall.

Born in Antwerp in 1929, Maurice ran away from Belgium in 1940 with his family after Nazi Germany's invasion. From Nazi-occupied Europe, they relocated to New York.

Over time, he established himself as a renowned Belgian-American diamond magnate and successfully built his empire in the diamond merchant industry.

A look at Maurice Tempelsman's illustrious life

Maurice Tempelsman's childhood was marked by escape from Nazi-occupied Europe. Along with his Jewish family, he moved to New York and began a new life. He briefly attended New York University before stepping into his father's diamond business, Leon Tempelsman & Son, where he quickly showcased his entrepreneurial flair. He studied at the university for just two years, as per People.

By the early 1950s, Maurice Tempelsman had carved out a role that few could imagine. He played the pivotal role of acting as the bridge between African diamond suppliers and the U.S. government. In fact, he persuaded officials that stockpiling industrial-grade diamonds was critical for the country's future.

In the process, he became more than a broker. By striking deals with countries like Ghana and Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo), he built a vast network of connections that later shaped his influence and pushed him onto the world stage.

Tempelsman's influence was not confined or restricted to his business and the diamond industry alone. A loyal supporter of the Democratic Party, he became one of its most trusted donors and insiders from the 1950s.

Over the decades, his circle expanded to include some of Washington's most prominent figures, such as John F. Kennedy's speechwriter Ted Sorensen. He built close ties with President Bill Clinton's Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright and his national security adviser, Anthony Lake.

Maurice Tempelsman (1929-2025)

Maurice Tempelsman and Jackie Kennedy Onassis's relationship often garnered wide attention from admirers. Their bond grew years after she lost her second husband in 1975. The pair began marking their presence as a couple publicly in the 1980s. Both were fluent in French and had a mutual love for art, culture, and music.

When Jackie was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 1993, Maurice moved his office into her apartment, staying by her side until her passing in 1994. Beyond companionship, he managed her finances, multiplying her fortune extensively.

Maurice Tempelsman honored his late wife and recreated her diamond-studded "swimming ring" band.