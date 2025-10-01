Dead End Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele denies celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death amid “scary” online outrage following Elon Musk's post

Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele at the MCM Comic Con in London (Image via Instagram/@hamishsteele)

After facing intense backlash on social media in response to his comment related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, Netflix’s Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele is breaking his silence. Steele was accused of being insensitive by netizens after Kirk was shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Taking to the Bluesky social media platform, Steele addressed his fans and followers, assuring them of his well-being in the wake of the public outrage that he faced. Steele, who also uses the pronoun ‘they’ in addition to ‘he,’ wrote,

“I have mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny, while really appreciating everyone who has reached out, but the extremely nasty weird homophonic and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologise if I take longer to respond to stuff.”

Some time later, Steele also shared with his supporters that he was accused of celebrating Kirk’s death, which he denied. On Bluesky, Steele wrote,

“My Instagram comments are now flooded with replies saying I AM CHARLIE KIRK and that I celebrated his death (which I never did) and all I can think of is Yvie Oddley shouting ‘WHAT HAS THAT GOT TO DO WITH ANYTHING?’”

Why was Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele accused of celebrating after Charlie Kirk died

Netizens on social media and fans of Charlie Kirk rose in outrage against Hamish Steele, who is based in London, who they claimed was being insensitive in the wake of the conservative podcaster’s gruesome death.

Supporters of Kirk stormed Steele’s social media accounts and took to the comments section to criticize the creator. While Steele’s fans and Kirk’s supporters fought with each other in the comments section of the animator’s Facebook posts, other netizens commented on his Instagram posts, writing,

“We are Charlie Kirk”

Recently, a screenshot of Steele’s comment on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s post mourning Kirk went viral, in which he wrote,

“Why the fu** are you even commenting on this, d***head? You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons but a random nazi gets shot and its a public statement. You're such a fu**ing evil s**t.”

Soon, billionaire Elon Musk reposted the screenshot in addition to a clip from Steele’s Dead End: Paranormal Park, in which the lead character came out as trans. Musk expressed disagreement with Steele.

This is not ok https://t.co/dFTWYYm83A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

Musk also criticized Netflix and claimed that he had unsubscribed from the entertainment service.

Steele also responded to Musk’s criticism of his show and posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s comment to his Instagram story, and wrote,

“It’s probably going to be a very odd day.”

As of the writing of this article, Steele’s X profile remains protected.