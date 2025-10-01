Who is Hamish Steele and what did he say? Alleged Charlie Kirk remarks from animated series creator triggers Netflix boycott calls

Netflix is facing boycott calls after Hamish Steele's comment went viral (Image via Getty)

Hamish Steele has been trending for some time after his comment on Charlie Kirk led to heavy criticism on social media. Notably, the latter was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10.

For the unversed, Hamish has been the writer and producer of Dead: End Paranormal Park, currently available on Netflix.

Apart from that, he has two more shows under his credits, Badly Drawn Animals and The Tall Tales of Urchin, as stated in his IMDb bio.

Hamish Steele’s controversy started with a screenshot of his comment on X that went viral.

His words were in response to Keir Starmer, who expressed grief over Kirk’s death on September 10, 2025, the same day when Charlie was shot dead.

Steele replied to Starmer the following day and wrote:

“Why the fu** are you even commenting on this di**head? You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons but a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement. You’re such a fu**ing evil sh*t.”

Hamish’s words have not been well-received by the general public, leading to Netflix boycott calls on X. A user wrote that celebrating someone’s killing is something that is not supported in any society.

“Americans stand together #CancelNetflix demonic evil behaviors that ATTACK human decency and Celebrate K*LLING this is NOT normal to CALL for more just for Speaking..SICK and WE do NOT support this in Society Protect our Children”, @MrsPositive5 said .

Another person described Hamish Steele as an “evil” individual.

“Hamish, you are evil. Goodbye Netflix”, @WannabeeDave commented .

On the other hand, a few people even supported Hamish. An individual stated that Steele was right about what he said about Keir Starmer.

“Well he’s not wrong about Starmer being a di**head anyway”, @get_in_the_pod said .

An X reaction described Hamish as a person whose mental condition was not good.

“He is mentally ill and should have a psych evaluation to see if he should be out with normal people”, @markmcknig41131 wrote .

Hamish Steele is well-known as the creator of some popular shows

According to his IMDb bio, he was born in Glastonbury. Although Hamish has managed to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, he has built a huge fan base with his animated shows on different platforms.

During an interview with Geeks Out magazine around two years ago, Hamish Steele said that Dead End: Paranormal Park was adapted from his webcomic series called DeadEndia.

He said that the idea of the characters emerged from his attraction towards stories based on ghost stories and travel.

“I just loved stories and I wanted to tell stories - big, bold adventures! And comics are so marvellous, because you only need a paper and pencil and you’re already there! With a paper and pencil you have actors, locations, costume departments, cinematographers, all the visual effects you could want”, Hamish added by recalling his career.

Hamish mentioned that Japanese shows and movies, such as Godzilla and Ultraman, have been an inspiration for him over the years.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Hamish said that he has already signed a deal for another comic series, which will be similar to the story of Godzilla with his touch. He further stated:

“I know it feels like that’s what DeadEndia is, but this is 10x more personal. It’s actually a project I’ve been wanting to do since before DeadEndia was a thing.”

Steele has been sharing his work with the general public through Instagram for a long time. The bio on the platform says that Hamish has created a podcast called Super Mario Moment.