Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay's wife confirms politician's death at 39, months after being shot at campaign rally

Miguel Uribe Turbay, 39, Colombian senator and presidential candidate, has passed away after he was shot at a campaign event in Western Bogotá two months ago. Miguel Uribe Turbay was struck on June 7 while speaking to his fans in the city. Even after an urgent surgery and a long stay in intensive care, Uribe Turbay lost his fight early Monday, confirmed by his wife, María Claudia Tarazona.

Police arrest the suspect

Cops arrested a teenage suspect linked to the crime right there, with several additional individuals taken into custody in the hours that followed. This event has prompted people across the country to discuss the growing concern about political harm.

Colombian officials further said in July that they caught five people linked to the case, including a 15-year-old said to have done the shooting.

The police also caught Elder José Arteaga Hernández, allegedly the main mastermind of the attack on Uribe. Police chief Carlos Fernando Triana Beltrán stated that Arteaga Hernández was in charge of "the plan, the act, and what followed" of the strike. In his words (as per KGW):

"Arteaga Hernandez organised 'the before of the attack, the during, and the after.' "

Police allegedly say Hernandez, a man known for his long history of crime and an Interpol file, planned the whole thing. They claim he found the shooter and gave him the gun.

AFP reports that Pedro Sanchez, the Defense Minister of Colombia, thinks Arteaga Hernandez set up the murder deal for about $250,000.

Uribe, who plays a big role in the Democratic Center party, told everyone in October last year that he will run for President in 2026.

