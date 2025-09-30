Candace Owens claims Tyler Robinson’s parents do not believe he shot Charlie Kirk

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 23: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The rally, held in partnership with Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, comes come two weeks after Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Harris held a rally at the same location. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Candace Owens has dropped yet another controversial claim in the ongoing trial of Charlie Kirk's assassination. In her latest podcast episode, Owens claimed to have learned from a source that the story behind Tyler Robinson's arrest that circulated in media isn't true.

HOLY CRAP:



Candace Owens says Tyler Robinson's parents do NOT believe he shot Charlie Kirk.



She alleges that the "family friend" who encouraged Tyler to turn himself in actually confronted the family first.



Candace also says Tyler has "never stepped foot" on UVU campus. pic.twitter.com/V84aqrTbND — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) September 29, 2025

The podcaster said:

"His parents don't believe that their son committed this crime... that's a far cry from what the media's been telling us. The media presented this amazing story - the father realized that his son was guilty - and so it goes, right?... Well, I was told that it was kind of the opposite."

Owens went on to point out that instead of Robinson's father, it was actually his close friend with links to the law enforcement who accused him.

"I'm told that the way in which he got arrested, or rather turned himself in, was because that family friend/neighbor/former detective told him, 'Hey, it's best for you to turn yourself in... or the SWAT team would come in here to rush you and things would get crazy'... Tyler was bewildered, he disputed the idea that he had murdered Charlie Kirk."

Candace Owens also learned from her source that Tyler Robinson was a student of Utah State University, not Utah Valley University (UVU), and had never stepped foot in the latter.

The podcaster then pointed out how the fact could make it highly unlikely to scale the campus's rooftop well enough to plan and take his shot, calling it "almost impossible".

For the unversed, Tyler Robinson was arrested on September 12 - less than two days following Kirk's assassination, and is since being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.

The 22-year-old student currently faces charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent crime in the presence of children.

If convicted of these charges, Robinson could potentially face a death penalty.

Tyler Robinson's attorneys granted more time to make a decision about preliminary hearing

Candace Owens' theories about Tyler Robinson and the circumstances behind his arrest come as another court hearing of his ongoing trial took place on Monday.

In the trial, Robinson's lead attorney, Kathryn Nester, asked the Judge for more time to take a decision about his preliminary hearing. Nester told Judge Tony Graf:

"Until we can kinda get our heads around exactly what we're dealing with and how much we need to process, it's going to be difficult for us to give you a reasonable expectation of when we will be ready to do the prelim."

Agreeing to Nester's argument, Judge Graf chose to honor Robinson's constitutional rights without compromise, claiming that he's presumed innocent before his offenses are proven.

The next hearing in the trial is scheduled to take place on October 30.