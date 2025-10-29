“Can afford nazi costume but not 1500 for bail?”: Kenneth Morgan GiveSendGo triggers outrage as viral nazi uniform man starts fundraiser after arrest

A representational image of the police (Image via Unsplash/Bernie Almanzar)

Kenneth Morgan, who has been accused of wearing a Nazi costume and assaulting a female student from the University of Georgia, was booked into jail on October 24. Clips of the incident have been circulating on the internet ever since Morgan’s arrest, leading to widespread disapproval for his outfit choice and actions.

According to NBC News, Morgan has been arrested in relation to a count of aggravated assault, which is a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor of simple battery.

The incident which led to the arrest happened outside a bar called Cutters Pub in Athens, where he could be seen brandishing a beer mug which hit a woman’s face, who fell down, noted the news outlet.

After Morgan was arrested, a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign was launched to support his legal expenses in addition to raising money for his security.

Out of a total target of $250,000, the campaign has raised $11,145 as of the writing of this article.

Kenneth Leland Morgan, the scumbag who hit a woman in the face with a picture of beer outside a bar while he was fully dressed as a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/HOr41vrCRK — Jackson (@JacksonDog1127) October 25, 2025

As news of Kenneth Morgan’s arrest emerged and clips of his alleged assault began circulating on the internet, netizens rallied against the alleged perpetrator.

In particular, many people expressed their wholehearted disagreement with Morgan’s choice of wearing a Nazi uniform, an action which they vehemently condemned.

Reddit threads emerged discussing Morgan’s alleged assault. A netizen criticized the fundraiser and wrote,

“Can afford a nazi 'costume' but not $1500 for bail.... What a Chad!”

Another internet commentator emphasized that the Nazi uniform that Morgan seemed to wearing was likely quite expensive. The netizen remarked on Reddit,

“$1500? That costume of his was probably hundreds, at the least. I'm sure they can pull themselves up by their bootstraps and come up with that cash themselves. Maybe they could stop eating avocado toast for a while”

One netizen tried interjecting some sarcasm into the situation, and commented,

“I know things are tough but being a broke a** nazi is the funniest thing ever. Family can't afford $1500? Behold, the master race.”

While netizens were largely baffled by the crowdfunding campaign, one netizen pointed out that the tactic was to be expected, and wrote,

“You just knew he was going to try and crowdfund it.”

Morgan’s arrest and fundraiser prompted another netizen to reflect on the current social landscape. The netizen observed,

“Apparently, you can make money by advertising that you're a hate-filled racist. There's something drastically wrong when we've made fear and hatred valuable commodities.”

While commenting on the fundraiser launched on behalf of a man accused of wearing an antisemitic costume, a netizen wrote,

“Hate is a profitable business to the hateful.”

This 33-year-old loser dressed as a Nazi got kicked out of a Georgia college bar and then arrested after he attacked a woman on camera. His name is Kenneth Leland Morgan from Athens, GA and I’m glad he’s sitting in jail. Arrest info below: pic.twitter.com/HkYzDvIp9Q — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 25, 2025

Kenneth Morgan’s alleged victim spoke up after the assault

According to The Red and Black, Grace Lang, a University of Georgia student was allegedly hit by Kenneth Morgan while the latter was seemingly sporting a Nazi uniform.

She recounted to the news outlet that her Jewish friend noticed Morgan, and they began arguing with him.

Ultimately, Lang became embroiled in the conflict as she stepped in to block Morgan. As per The Red and Black, Lang said,

“I get up and go to get in between them, and use my body as a blockade to keep him from coming in. I reach to rip off the armband, as that is the identifying factor that changed it from a soldier ‘costume’ to an unacceptable display of hate…We struggle for a couple seconds, but he immediately swings a large glass pitcher into the left side of my face.”

According to the news outlet, the incident led to Lang getting a broken nose in addition to a swollen black eye.