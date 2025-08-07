Brooklyn Mae Carroll GoFundMe raises over $65000 as family of Harris lake boat crash victim thanks community for support

Brooklyn Mae Carroll with her father (Image via GoFundMe)

The family of 10-year-old Brooklyn Mae Carroll is receiving an outpouring of support after a tragic boating accident at Shearon Harris Lake in North Carolina took her life.

A GoFundMe campaign was established following the incident that has now raised $65,000, well past its original amount of $35,000. The funds were intended to relieve some financial burden for Brooklyn's parents, Kim and Matt Carroll, as they grieve their daughter's death.

According to CBS17, Brooklyn was a fifth grader at West Lake Elementary School in Apex, whose life was cut short on Saturday, August 2, when a boat operated by an impaired person collided with a group of people near the southern end of the lake at the Cross Point Access Area.



Brooklyn Mae Carroll, 10, died in the crash involving a Tige Wake Boat at Harris Lake near the Cross Point Access Area, North Carolina Wildlife officials said. https://t.co/wXWglIKfVT

— CBS 17 (@WNCN) August 3, 2025

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the driver was 40-year-old Quinten Gregory Kight of Vass, and he now faces felony and misdemeanor impairment charges.

On the other hand, Jennifer Stehle, a good friend of Brooklyn's mother who was swimming close by, suffered serious injuries in the crash. She was airlifted to a hospital and is now recovering from her injuries.

A look into the GoFundMe campaign set up by Brooklyn Mae Carroll's family and friends

The fundraiser called "In Memory of Sweet Brooklyn Mae," was organized by family friend Sarah Hammond. The fundraiser was initiated the day following the crash, and in just a few days, donations came in from hundreds of donors, with contributions continuing to flow over the weekend and through the following week.

The photos on the page showcase parts of Brooklyn Mae Carroll's life, with photos of her smiling while on an airplane, eating ice cream and exploring waterfalls with her father. The memories now serve as a precious reminder of the joy Brooklyn brought to those around her, Hammond and other organizers said.



"BB was a light in every room she entered, with an infectious smile, a loving heart, and a spirit that touched everyone who knew her," the campaign read.



The campaign stated that the funds will go to paying for memorial expenses, time off work, and other expenses. In a recent update posted to the GoFundMe page, the family thanked the community for the incredible support and to encourage everyone to keep sharing memories and stories regarding Brooklyn.



"Thank you everyone for your love and continued support that you have shown Matt, Kim and Ava during this heartbreaking time. Please see the link below for details surrounding Brooklyn's upcoming services," they wrote.



The Carroll family is still grieving over the loss of Brooklyn Mae Carroll. Even through this tragedy, the kindness from the community has given support and strength to the family.